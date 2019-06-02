Louisiana lawmakers in the coming days will meet behind closed doors to try to work out the differences between the House and Senate-passed plans for how the state should spend about $30 billion in its annual budget.
The state House on Sunday night voted 91-to-7 to send the budget bill, House Bill 105, to a conference committee, where a handful of lawmakers from the House and Senate will try to reach a compromise on the spending plan. The legislative session must end Thursday.
House Appropriations Chair Cameron Henry, the Metairie Republican who leads the budget process in the lower chamber, said Sunday evening lawmakers were still working through the changes the Senate made to the budget last week.
Lawmakers have spent much of the legislative session that began in March figuring out how to spend a rare surplus, after years of lurching from one budget crisis to another, requiring them to make painful budget cuts. The state has a recently-recognized $119 million in additional revenue to dole out in the budget.
The biggest issue in the budget proposal to date has been how to handle giving teachers a pay raise, and whether to give public school districts a block grant of about $40 million.
But that disagreement – between House GOP leaders and the governor, state Senate and Board of Elementary and Secondary Education – appears to be nearing a resolution, after two House committees abruptly changed course and backed a plan to give teachers a $1,000 pay raise and school districts a $39 million block grant. It would also give support staff a $500 pay raise.
Still, the House and Senate have several other issues to work out in the $30 billion state budget.
Republicans on the House Appropriations Committee expressed concern with how the Senate plans to pay for its budget proposal, including the $140 million teacher pay and public school boost. Because the Senate approved several swaps in the means of financing – the pots of money used to pay for things – next year the Legislature could have to come up with between north of $40 million in “replacement revenue," Henry said.
“We're trying to work through it all to make sure we're not digging a hole for ourselves next year,” Henry said.
Language added by the House that restricted where agencies like the Louisiana Department of Health and Department of Children and Family Services could spend or cut funding was also rejected by the Senate, something Henry said members would look at in conference.
The Senate’s plan would spend more money on early childhood education, foster care, higher education and public private partner hospitals than the House plan, which dedicated more to local councils on aging and motor vehicle offices throughout the state, among other things.
The Senate added about $75 million in spending priorities to the budget bill, while swapping funds and decreasing other spending items to free up the money.