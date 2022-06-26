Lawmakers are known to sneak through unpopular measures in the final minutes of a legislative session when public scrutiny is at its lowest.
The last bill approved by the Senate this year, on June 6, positioned Shell Oil to receive a $3 million tax break that had received no public debate. (The governor vetoed the bill, and Shell then said the lobbyist who pushed it through had not been authorized to do so.)
In contrast, the last bill passed by the House was a feel-good measure, said Randy Haynie, a veteran lobbyist who helped ensure its passage.
It allows such groups as the Boy Scouts and the Girl Scouts to pitch their benefits to kids during school hours and allows them to hold meetings on school grounds after the school day has ended.
The issue was personal for Haynie because he was an Eagle Scout as a boy in Lafayette.
It was also personal for Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, the sponsor of the measure, House Bill 618.
“The Boy Scouts came into my classroom when I was in third grade at Pontchartrain Elementary School,” said Nelson. He joined the group and over time completed all the tasks to become an Eagle Scout, the Boy Scouts’ highest rank, achieved by only a small percentage of its members.
“It had a significant impact on me,” said Nelson. “It put me in a leadership role early on and expanded my understanding of the world by learning to be self-sufficient in the woods.”
That included outings where he led “two-week hikes into the wilderness with 14-year-olds and bears and bobcats. It imbues the idea of service to others.”
Nelson went on to graduate from LSU Law School and then spent seven years in the State Department before returning home and winning a House seat in 2019.
The Boy Scouts have suffered a big drop in membership in recent years because of Covid-19, charges of decades-old sexual abuse against 60,000 victims that led to an $850 million settlement and a decision to admit girls into the group.
Haynie was needed to help pass Nelson’s HB618 because it became ensnared in a tit-for-tat battle between Democrats and Republicans on the final day where members of each party voted en bloc to prevent bills by the other side from being heard.
The political dispute prompted Democrats in the Senate to block consideration of Nelson’s bill.
He said he told Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, that he had voted to hear the Democratic bills in the House. The Democratic senators then dropped their objection to his bill and approved HB618 unanimously, with Sen. Franklin Foil, a Republican from Baton Rouge and another Eagle Scout, handling the bill. The House followed suit several minutes later.
“We have ensured that Scouting will have access to the youth of Louisiana to bring them all the amazing things that Scouting has to offer,” said Dennis Pennington, president of the Evangeline Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America.