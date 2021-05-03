Ochsner Health System lost the first round of a legislative battle with Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center, physicians groups and other hospitals over the use of non-compete provisions in doctors’ contracts Monday, with a Louisiana House panel advancing two proposals aimed at restricting the practice.

The House Commerce Committee advanced House Bill 483, by Covington Republican Rep. Mark Wright, to restrict the use of non-compete agreements for physicians. The bill is backed by the Louisiana State Medical Society and the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, which oversees Our Lady of the Lake, among others.

Ochsner Health System is a staunch purveyor of non-compete agreements, deploying them regularly with physicians they employ. Ochsner and other defenders of the practice say it lets hospitals like Ochsner limit risk to make sure they aren’t investing big money into training and supporting doctors, only to see them leave and take their patients to a private clinic across the street.

Backers of Wright’s bill say non-compete agreements force doctors out of the state, especially as Ochsner has grown its footprint to include a wide swath of Louisiana. Many of the provisions say doctors can’t work in parishes where Ochsner has a footprint for two years. Wright called the situation “untenable” for doctors and said his bill represents a compromise.

“A doctor who was employed for 10 or even 20 years who resigns or was terminated must leave their home for a period of two years in order to continue the practice of medicine,” said Dr. Katherine Williams, head of the Louisiana State Medical Society.

Inside the fight among Louisiana's major hospital systems and why it might become public soon A behind-the-scenes war between some of the state’s largest health systems could soon spill into public view at the State Capitol, after month…

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Dr. Robert Hart, chief medical officer at Ochsner, said the hospital makes big investments in its doctors, and noted they have their lawyers review the provisions before signing.

The physicians do have attorneys when they come in. They’re educated people ... everyone that recruits against us uses that as a tool to dissuade people from joining us. We’re willing to make that sacrifice. We lose some people because of our non-compete.”

Wright’s bill would put several limits on non-compete agreements, including a time limit and a buyout provision for certain doctors. It would exempt rural hospitals, who wanted to keep the ability to use the provisions.

Legislative leaders, including Senate President Page Cortez, had tried to get Ochsner and Our Lady of the Lake, as well as other opponents of non-competes, to come to the table ahead of the session to work out a deal. But the two sides never reached an agreement.

The panel also advanced House Bill 561, by Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, that would ban the use of non-compete agreements for public institutions. That was in response to the use of non-competes by Ochsner and LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport.

LSU even sued an OB-GYN doctor this year after she left the public teaching hospital to work at Willis-Knighton. A judge ruled against LSU in the case.