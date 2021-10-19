Jaylen Daigle, 16, looks back at what was once his grandparents home as he waits for them in the back of a truck near Pointe au Chien, La., Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The family setup a portable shower and said for a while after the storm they were taking water from their pool to wash clothes. Louisiana residents grappling with severe home damage from Hurricane Ida and unable to shelter nearby may be eligible for a new program offering travel trailers and other temporary housing.