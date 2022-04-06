After significantly changing legislation that would create the crime of asking about vaccination status, the House criminal justice committee on Wednesday advanced the bill for consideration by the full Louisiana House.

House Bill 54 initially criminalized inquiring about vaccination status as a way of protecting someone from being fired for not being vaccinated against COVID, said sponsor Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall.

The original wording was changed to allow for police to issue summons rather than arrest and cuff offenders. And if convicted, the offender no longer has to go to prison but could be charged a fine. Another change allows healthcare providers to continue mandating vaccinations.

“It’s much less harsh than it was at one time. But we have to make a stand,” Bagley said. “A lot of times you can’t get what you want, you get what you can get.”

Prior to the hearing Bagley said he was unsure of the measure’s chances at all because Gov. John Bel Edwards administration officials and Louisiana Association of Business & Industry lobbyists, who rarely agree on anything, both opposed the measure.

State Rep. Debbie Villio, a Kenner Republican who calls herself an “anti-vaxxer,” said the actual wording of the legislation wouldn’t protect people who didn’t get vaccinated. But it would create a crime for those who asked questions about a person’s vaccination status.

“I get that it’s a statement about the governor’s orders,” Villio said. “But the question is whether this the best way to do it? We’re asking law enforcement to get involved.”

Bagley responded that the fact that the question is asked, means there are consequences for the wrong answer.

State Rep. Scott McKnight, R-Baton Rouge, interrupted the testimony of a series of anti-vaxxers by saying while he philosophically agreed with Bagley, he felt the issue should be addressed in employment law rather than in criminal law. “The wording is about access to a piece of property, not employment law,” he said.

Meghan Garvey, the legislative chair of the Louisiana Association for Criminal Defense Lawyers but speaking only for herself, pointed out that the way HB54 was worded the main people who will be summoned by police will be the security guards, receptionists, and hostesses whose companies and restaurants have charged them with the duty of asking those very questions of people seeking access.

Despite the voiced reservations, members of the House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice didn’t object in sending the whole matter to full House for consideration. If approved by at least 53 representatives, the legislation would proceed to the state Senate for consideration.