State Sen. Louie Bernard announced this week that he won’t seek a second term in office next year, a decision that is setting off a political scramble for the seat in northwest Louisiana.
Bernard, R-Natchitoches, said he simply decided that at 71, it was time to retire when his term ends at the end of 2023.
That will give him 44 years in office, including 16 on the Natchitoches Police Jury (now the parish council), 24 as the Clerk of Court for Natchitoches Parish and four as a senator.
“I have grandchildren who are out playing ball in Baton Rouge while I’m sitting in the Senate,” Bernard said. “I have never cheated the Senate on time, but I have thought about them playing while I’ve been in the Senate. I’m at a point in my life where that’s what I want to do.”
Bernard has been a moderate Republican, typically voting with the Senate leadership but also breaking with Republican ranks when he refused to override a veto by Gov. John Bel Edwards last year on a bill that would allow people to carry concealed handguns without firearm training.
Bernard said he sided with law enforcement officials, who opposed the bill, although it meant gun owners back home roasted him afterward.
He has a 100% anti-abortion voting record on the Louisiana Right to Life scorecard.
Bernard’s surprise decision has already created a buzz in the district about who might run. Because of the population loss in north Louisiana over the past decade, the next senator will represent more territory, 10 parishes, not the six that Bernard represents.
Rep. Alan Seabaugh, R-Shreveport, has expressed the most interest in running for Bernard’s seat. In fact, Seabaugh, a strongly partisan Republican, was likely to challenge Bernard if he ran for re-election next year.
Seabaugh lives in the northwest corner of the district but said his parents and uncles and aunts grew up in the new boundaries for Senate District 31.
“I’m very excited about the prospect of running,” Seabaugh said. “It’s a perfect fit for me.”
A potential candidate is Mike McConathy, a 66-year-old political independent who just retired from Northwestern State in Natchitoches as the winningest basketball coach in college basketball history in Louisiana.
Running for office, said McConathy, “has always been in the back of my mind.”
Billy Joe Harrington, the Natchitoches Parish district attorney, and also a political independent, said he is considering whether to get in the race.
John Richmond, the Natchitoches Parish president, has been mentioned as a possible candidate, but he was traveling and unavailable for comment.
The new district leans right, but Taylor Townsend hasn’t ruled out running. Townsend, a trial attorney and Democrat close to Gov. John Bel Edwards, served two terms in the House before running for the Senate seat in 2007 and losing to Gerald Long.
Long was asked whether he might run for his old seat. Bernard’s predecessor, he was term-limited in 2019.
Long said he now lives in Ruston and is 77 years old.
“My thought today is I would not be a candidate,” Long said but added that he hadn’t fully made up his mind.