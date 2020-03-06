Louisiana health officials have tested four people for the novel coronavirus that is expected to eventually spread here, and the state is expanding the criteria for testing for the virus to a broader pool of people.

Three of those people tested negative, and one is pending, a Louisiana Department of Health spokesperson said.

Dr. Alexander Billioux, assistant secretary for the state’s Office of Public Health, which is in charge of testing for COVID-19, said Louisiana is expanding the pool of people who are eligible for the limited number of coronavirus tests to include those who traveled to level three countries who are not hospitalized. Additionally, people with severe respiratory infections that cannot be explained by the flu or other diseases will be eligible, among others. Level three countries include China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

Previously, Louisiana was using stricter CDC guidelines that weeded out nearly every potential patient in Louisiana. The CDC expanded its criteria this week to allow doctors to use judgement on whether patients should be tested. The health department is sending its new guidance to providers throughout the state.

“As we broaden who should be tested and who is getting tested...we do expect testing will continue to expand,” Billioux said. “We’re very focused on making sure people are getting tested for the right reasons.”

Nationally, the CDC’s rollout of test kits has been scrutinized after kits were found to be faulty and the number of kits has lagged.

The state on Thursday received a new batch of test kits from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control that essentially doubled Louisiana’s testing capacity, Billioux said.

As of now, the state has the capacity to run between 150 and 650 tests, Billioux said. The number is a range because officials can run up to 19 tests on a single “plate,” but may have to run the test quickly without filling it up.

The testing kits come from the federal government, which is also providing kits to states like Washington where the virus is known to be spreading.

Billioux said the health department, which runs the only lab that can currently test for COVID-19 in Louisiana, is not charging patients for the tests. The federal government has so far provided them free of charge to states.

“We are in constant communication with the CDC and we are definitely not shying away from advocating for more testing kits,” Billioux said.

