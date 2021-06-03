Snakes are known for showing up in the State Capitol during the final days of the legislative session. But that’s usually a reference to slimy amendments that slither onto legislation from nowhere.
An actual snake appeared on press row in the Capitol’s sub-basement on Thursday. It was about 10 inches long.
Several reporters gaped at the snake – from a distance. Was it venomous? Who should they call to get rid of it?
A tweet with a photo of the snake led to a few jokes. "Did it register as a lobbyist?" was one.
Chris Frink, the executive director of the Democratic House Caucus, got word that the reporters needed help. Frink is an expert in legislative politics – and snakes – from his work in the Capitol.
In 2013, Frink discovered snakes in his office. Along the way, he learned a thing or two about them, if only because his wife Emily Taylor is a naturalist.
After evicting them, Frink put snakes keep out signs on several basement doors.
On Thursday, Frink looked down at the small serpent and pronounced it to be a Northern Diamond Back Water snake. It was not venomous.
“He came in here looking for something to eat,” Frink said.
He picked it up near its head, carried it outside and gently laid it into the grass.
At one point, Frink posed with the snake up against a tie hand-made by his daughter. It shows the State Capitol – surrounded by five snakes.
Capital news bureau reporter Sam Karlin contributed to this report by not attempting to pick up the snake.