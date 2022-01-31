A legislative task force postponed a crucial vote Monday on its report to the Legislature on how to wean Louisiana off funding the court system with fines and fees that criminal defendants are expected to pay.

Not everyone on the committee went along with the suggestion raised by the Louisiana District Attorneys’ Association representatives, Bo Duhé, the chief prosecutor based in New Iberia, to wait before voting on the contents of a report to the Legislature about what they’ve been up to since being created in 2019. Duhé said a draft of the report was released to the 25 committee members on Friday and didn’t include any exhibits. 24th Judicial District Court Stephen D. Enright Jr., of Gretna and representing the Louisiana District Judges Association pointed out that committee members need to study the impact of amending or rescinding 60 different laws to set up the conditions necessary to shift primary funding from the accused to the taxpayer.

“Look at the very last line of this report. How are we going to face the public when they read: ‘The Commission did not propose statutory safeguards that ensure adequate court funding and limit the use of self-generated revenue to fund essential court functions.’ The question I’d ask is, 'What the hell y’all been doing for these past three years?'” said Will Harrell, a lawyer with Voice of the Experienced, a New Orleans-based advocacy group representing incarcerated people.

“Out in the street there is a notion, a reference to this committee as the kick the can commission," he added.

Traffic tickets and fines fund Louisiana's courts. Lawmakers want taxpayers to pay instead. A task force searching for ways to fund courts with tax money instead of fines and fees wants to draft some hard recommendations by the end of…

Republican Houma Rep. Tanner Magee, who chairs the Louisiana Commission on Justice System Fund, moved to postpone the vote on the report until the next meeting, which he then set for next Monday.

Magee said he and others would quickly go through the report, make some tweaks – the woman representing the Louisiana Clerk of Courts Association was misidentified, for instance – and insert some way to impose a moratorium on the establishment of new fines or the increase of existing ones. Legislators usually don't spend any time debating bills that are considered purely local matters. He’d like to end public comment on Thursday.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Mark Ballard: Whopping 30% collection fees? A task force looks at Louisiana’s court system When children are victims in, say, a car wreck and are awarded substantial damages by the court, judges generally appoint someone to ensure th…

Each parish, district and most municipalities have developed their own procedures, funding, and protocols over time. While the state pays the salaries for judicial district and appellate court judges, most courts get their operating funding from traffic violations, fines for misdemeanors, and other crimes, plus a variety of fees, such as $10 for entering a plea plus $6.75 for jury, regardless whether one is needed in Baton Rouge courts – all of which are paid by the accused.

Magee noted that the commission was slowed upon the discovery that every court has its own roster of fees and fines as well as individual systems for collecting and spending the monies. A law needed to be passed before the Legislative Auditor could collect the information that could be compared from jurisdiction to jurisdiction.

Now, they know from the Louisiana Supreme Court’s requests that state district courts spend up to $30 million annually collected from fines and fees for everyday expenses, Magee said. That amount is certainly within the abilities of state budget writers to pay, he agreed.

What Magee wants to happen is for the Legislature to approve Act 260 of 2017 that would put in motion the processes necessary to move agencies, such as courts and public defenders, to receive their operating funds from Legislature, rather than from fees and fines assessed against those accused of crimes. Magee said the legislation that actually does away with the fines will have to wait for the legal framework to change first.