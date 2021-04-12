Gov. John Bel Edwards will cap off the first day of Louisiana's regular legislative session Monday with a "State of the State" speech at 6 p.m. at Southern University's A.W. Mumford Stadium.

Instead of kicking off the session with a noon address inside the crowded House chamber, as is tradition, Edwards has opted for an open air venue, where guests can socially distance as a precaution against COVID-19.

The coronavirus pandemic is likely to dominate Edwards' address, much as it did thirteen months ago, when Louisiana reported its first presumptive case of COVID-19 the same day that lawmakers convened for session. Since then, more than 10,000 Louisianans are suspected to have died from the virus.

+2 2021 Louisiana legislative session kicks off Monday: here's what to know Louisiana’s Legislature kicks off its two-month meeting at noon Monday, reconvening to craft a budget, tackle tax changes and divvy up $3.2 bi…

Edwards is slated to highlight the work of a respiratory therapist, registered nurse and hospital custodial manager, among others, according to a preview of his guests.

As always, crafting a spending plan for the financial year that begins July 1 is at the top of the agenda for lawmakers. Edwards opened negotiations in February with a $36.6 billion spending proposal, a rosier than expected outlook thanks to massive amounts of relief from three rounds of federal aid.

Edwards has repeatedly highlighted the investments his budget makes in public education, including $400 salary increases for teachers and $200 pay raises for school support staff. He's also proposed upping higher education funding by $80 million to provide pay bumps for university faculty.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Can't see the module below? Click here.

Tax reform will also be front-and-center in this so-called "fiscal session" as GOP leaders in the legislature take another stab at removing the breaks that lower or eliminate taxes owed by special interests in hopes of raising enough money to reduce the overall income tax rates.

Edwards said he'd support a tax overhaul if the package remains “revenue neutral" — where the state treasury doesn’t lose the current level of revenues needed to pay for state services.

Before gaveling in at noon, the House Republican Delegation invited North Carolina state Rep. Jason Saine to brief members in the basement on how that state’s General Assembly overhauled the tax code to make it friendlier to businesses. The conservative think tank the Pelican Institute in Louisiana has held up the tax changes in North Carolina as a model for Louisiana as legislative leaders here embark on an effort to pass sweeping tax changes.

“Showing what North Carolina did over the course of this last decade is a huge learning tool for them as here’s how we did it,” said Saine, who is also a national chairman for the American Legislative Exchange Council (ALEC), a conservative group that creates model legislation for Legislatures around the country.

Republicans took control of the General Assembly in North Carolina in 2011 and have made sweeping changes since, including creating a flat income tax of 5.25%. Saine said Republicans this year hope to drop it to 4.99%. That’s similar to what some Republicans in Louisiana’s Legislature want to do in the session that began Monday.