House and Senate leaders never had any intention of using the special session to craft a new congressional map with a second majority-Black district, one of the lawmakers involved in the fray said Monday.
"We didn't even try, and that part was very obvious," said Rep. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans.
"There was no intent, no effort, no desire, no will to try to draw a second Black district," Duplessis told the Press Club of Baton Rouge.
The lawmaker said GOP legislative leaders are content to let the issue be resolved by the 5th U. S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and possibly the U. S. Supreme Court, over the map that includes one majority-Black congressional among the six statewide.
U. S. District Judge Shelly Dick on June 6 ordered the Legislature to come up with a map that includes a second majority-minority district by Monday.
But a four-day special session ended Saturday without any such map, and top lawmakers said repeated efforts to come up with a compromise failed.
Duplessis was the sponsor of House Bill 1, which would create a second majority-Black district by moving voters from the Baton Rouge-based 6th congressional district to the 5th District in northeast Louisiana.
It would join the 2nd District, which is help by U. S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, as the state's two majority-Black districts.
Dick said the map approved by lawmakers in February violated the U. S. Voting Rights Act.
The judge has set a hearing for June 29 to try to settle on a new map with a second majority-minority district.
The bill by Duplessis died in a House committee Friday.
A nearly identical plan by Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, was rejected by a Senate committee the same day.
"As of now we are in violation of a court order," said Duplessis, an attorney.
Duplessis noted that, on the first day of the special session June 15, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, announced that it would be Friday before any bills were heard -- the third day of a six-day special session called by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Schexnayder said he wanted the public to have time to review the plans.
"That was kind of step one that they were not going to be moving and trying to follow the court order," Duplessis said.
The special session ended Saturday amid controversy, with some House members vying for attention and objecting to plans to quit.
Duplessis said at least five members of the Legislative Black Caucus asked to speak on personal privilege and the one allowed to do so had his live stream comments cut off.