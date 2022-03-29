Companies that make veggie burgers and cauliflower rice are safe from the wrath of Louisiana regulators after a federal judge tossed out a 2019 “truth in labeling” law that targets such products.
The law, pushed by the agriculture industry, faced little resistance in the Legislature when it was passed in 2019. At the time, then-state Sen. Francis Thompson, the Delhi Democrat who carried the bill, said “far too long the issue has gone unchecked,” and that “Broccoli is not rice. Cell cultures are not meat. And certainly tofu burgers are not meat.”
But opponents warned the law was an unconstitutional violation of free speech, and vowed to challenge it in court. Tofurky, which sells a variety of vegetarian meat substitutes, made good on that promise, arguing customers aren’t confused by the company's products, and that terms like “veggie burger” accurately represent them.
In a ruling handed down Monday, Judge Brian Jackson, of the U.S. Middle District of Louisiana, agreed, saying the law was an “impermissible restriction” on commercial speech. Jackson is an appointee of President Barack Obama.
The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry had been tasked with enforcing the act by handing down fines of up to $500 a day for each violation, but held off while the law was challenged in court for the past 17 months. In court filings, the department argued Tofurky’s products weren’t in its crosshairs and that as such, the firm didn’t have standing in court.
As of early February, the state had spent more than $12,000 on private attorneys to defend the case, according to records released in response to a public records request. A spokesperson for Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain did not immediately return a message seeking comment Tuesday.
“Louisiana consumers deserve better than being patronized by lawmakers who want to control what they buy,” said Laura Braden, lead regulatory counsel for the Good Food Institute, which represented Tofurky in court alongside the Animal Legal Defense Fund. “Consumers are not confusing veggie burgers for beef burgers when labels clearly indicate the products are plant-based, meatless, vegetarian, or vegan, and it insults their intelligence to suggest otherwise.”
The law made several assertions, such as that “meat” was defined as “portion of a beef, pork, poultry, alligator, farm-raised deer, turtle, domestic rabbit, crawfish, or shrimp carcass” that is edible by humans but doesn’t include synthetic plant products or cell cultured products. “Pork,” the law continued, meant “the flesh of a domesticated swine that is edible by humans.” And “rice” was defined as “the whole or broken kernels obtained from” specific wild rice species.
Supporters of the law argued that using names like veggie burgers, veggie sausages and cauliflower rice was misleading to customers. The law banned people from “representing” a food product as "meat" or "rice" if it wasn’t made from traditional meat or rice. Strain was also empowered to take veggie burger companies to court to prevent violations.
The state Senate passed the bill on a 31-7 vote, and the House passed it 62-29. Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, signed the bill into law.
Similar bills have been pushed in several other states. In late 2019, a court blocked enforcement of a similar Arkansas law.