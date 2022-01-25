Between billions of dollars in unspent federal aid and hundreds of millions more in better-than-expected tax collections, Louisiana’s Legislature and Gov. John Bel Edwards have an eye-popping $2.8 billion in one-time funds on-hand to divvy up, a rare glut of cash that will energize months of budget discussions.

Kicking off the debate, the governor’s chief budget architect, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne, detailed Edwards’ priorities for those funds in a presentation before state lawmakers Tuesday, calling on legislators to “seize the moment” and utilize the one-time cash for one-time needs.

The investments proposed are substantial: $500 million to construct a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge; $559 million to upgrade sewer and water systems statewide; $450 million to pay-off state debts to FEMA; $550 million to replenish the trust fund that pays jobless claims; $100 million to build a new Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles; and millions more for other projects.

The governor's recommendations are a starting point for lawmakers, who will negotiate — largely behind closed doors — how to spend the largesse when they return on March 14 for the start of the regular legislative session. If Tuesday's hearing is any indication, there's no shortage of opinions among lawmakers on how to spend the cash.

"We, the administration, haven't cornered the market on good ideas or on ways that dollars can be spent," Dardenne told lawmakers. "When you have money like this, obviously there’s going to be a lot of hands out. This is a marketplace for those ideas."

The governor's recommendation to divert half-a-billion dollars to a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge drew the most attention from state lawmakers.

Senate President Page Cortez, a Lafayette Republican, wondered whether it's smart to stow away such a large chunk of money on a project that hasn't even settled on a location.

"It could be more than a decade a way, if you fast-tracked it," Cortez said. "Is that the best use of money? To have it sitting in a fund for ten to fifteen years before you ever get the project off the ground."

Senate Finance Chairman Bodi White, a Central Republican, called it an "admirable" proposal and said as a capital area lawmaker, he'll work to get some money set-aside, but imagined a scenario in which future lawmakers raided the funds for other purposes.

"I just don’t see how we hold that money for years and years," White said," adding that their successors are "going to sweep that money."

Dardenne said setting the funds aside will signal to both the federal government and private partners that Louisiana is serious about getting the bridge built.

"You've got to start somewhere," Dardenne said. "And if we're not willing to start somewhere it will be talked about for generations and generations to come by people backed up in traffic."

State Rep. Blake Miguez, an Erath Republican, said the $500 million proposal was a "bit of a sticker shock," and joined other lawmakers in questioning whether the funds will be distributed equitably, particularly among rural communities and areas outside south Louisiana.

"We have to make sure that we have equity in these spending bills," said state Rep. Francis Thompson, a Delhi Democrat. He took issue with the governor's proposal to send $25 million to fund high-speed rail between Baton Rouge and New Orleans, saying the state should fund similar projects in north Louisiana.

Challenging the notion that the Mississippi River bridge is strictly a Baton Rouge issue, state Rep. Rick Edmonds, a Republican from the capital city, pointed out that it's part of Interstate 10, a "trillion-dollar corridor" that spans the state.

"It is one of the greatest needs in all connecting points in all of the United States of America, and as that bridge goes, so goes all of our rural parishes," Edmonds said.

In a statement following the meeting, House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, a Gonzales Republican, said the bridge proposal "has my full support."

Of the one-time cash available for lawmakers to spend, around $1.4 billion is leftover from Louisiana's share of the American Rescue Plan Act. The state also raked in $700 million from better-than-expected tax collections for the fiscal year that ended June 30, though a quarter of that must go to the state's rainy day fund and 10% to pay down state retirement debt.

Another $853 million is available with no-strings-attached from excess collections for the current budget year.

"It's kind of staggering for all of us to see these kind of numbers given the discussions we've had in the past about the budget challenges we faced," Dardenne said.

With such a glut of cash, state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican, suggested sending funds back to taxpayers.

"I think if you ask the taxpayers in this state how they would spend it, they would tell you, give some money back to the taxpayers," Hewitt said. "That is what my constituents are saying."

Dardenne cautioned against rolling back revenue, especially with state's temporary .45% sales tax set to roll off the books in mid-2025. After a similar budget boom following Hurricane Katrina, Louisiana lawmakers slashed taxes – a move that caused years of budget gaps and financial problems for the state.

At Tuesdays' meeting of the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget, Dardenne also introduced a $38.6 billion executive budget proposal for the fiscal year beginning July 1.

The proposal — which will be filed as House Bill 1 and debated in the regular session — utilizes a boost in recurring revenues to provide $1,500 pay raises for K-12 teachers and includes $103.9 million in additional funding for higher education.