In a decision long awaited around the nation, a split Louisiana Supreme Court Wednesday overruled Jefferson Parish, finding that the big marketplace facilitators like eBay, Etsy, Amazon, and in this case Wal-Mart, don't have to collect sales taxes on internet transactions they handle for small businesses.
Jefferson Parish argued that “marketplace facilitators” should collect sales taxes for third-party vendors that they help to sell goods online.
A 4-3 Supreme Court, in a 50-page order released this afternoon, determined that the facilitators cannot legally be considered a “dealer,” and therefore don’t have to collect the taxes.
Small businesses contract “marketplace facilitators” that will, for a fee, add their product to the larger website, handle the transaction, collect the money and subsidize shipping. In addition to opening the product to millions of potential buyers, the facilitators cover most the costly problems that prevent small vendors from expanding their business.
Amazon reports that about 60% of its total sales in 2019 – roughly $200 billion -- were from the 3 million active third-party sellers associated with the largest marketplace facilitator.
But the contracts require the third-party sellers to remit the sales taxes to the proper jurisdiction. In the laws and regulations put in place after a U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the collection of taxes for online sales, Louisiana exempted small businesses that have few transactions with consumers in the state. Wal-Mart and other large online sellers, however, must collects and remit sales taxes.
From 2009 through 2015 Walmart paid its taxes for sales in Jefferson Parish both online and in their stores. But the company did not report or remit the sales taxes for sales made the third-party retailers. Then Sheriff Newell Normand, who is the ex-officio tax collector for Jefferson Parish audited Walmart, a procedure that is fairly routine, and in February 2017 demanded $1.89 million along with interest and penalties for the uncollected taxes on third-party sales.
A state judicial district judge and the Louisiana 5th Court of Appeal, based in Gretna, agreed with Jefferson Parish.
The high court decision will require the Louisiana Legislature to pass a law that will clarify how and who should be collecting sales taxes.
