Gov. John Bel Edwards’ proposal to allocate $500 million for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge faces growing skepticism in the Louisiana Legislature.

The plan initially won praise in the House and concerns from Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Bodi White, R-Central.

But now House leaders, while acknowledging the issue needs attention, are questioning whether the Edwards' proposal is too pricey amid questions about details of the project, including the lack of any site.

"Squirreling away $500 million into a project that is five plus years away is not in the best interest of the state," said House Appropriations Committee Chairman Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma and a key player in writing the state's $38.6 billion operating budget.

House Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, R-Houma, has made similar comments.

Edwards' chief lieutenant in the House, Democratic Caucus Chairman Sam Jenkins, of Shreveport, said caucus members are asking how a $500 million commitment for the bridge would affect other spending priorities, including paid family and medical leave.

"That is what the hesitation is all about," said Jenkins, who caucus post was previously held by Edwards.

"If there is another source we could go to to help those programs then we may not necessarily have a huge problem with the amount of money set aside for the bridge," Jenkins added.

The 2022 regular legislative session, which began Monday, features one of the state's brightest financial outlooks in years, including $2.9 billion generated by better-than-expected state revenue and federal aid sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

Edwards said in his "State of the State" address that Louisiana has an historic opportunity to address longtime traffic problems in the capital area.

"We've made significant progress but the funds we are receiving from the federal government will allow us to catapult big ticket projects from talk to action," he said.

Edwards' proposal marks the first time a key state leader has gotten behind major funding for a new bridge in Baton Rouge.

Concerns in the House about the $500 million proposal are surprising in light of the initial reaction.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, who frequently clashes with the governor, praised the plan on Jan. 30 and said it "has my full support."

"Anyone who has ever driven through Baton Rouge knows the Mississippi River bridge is a huge problem," Schexnayder said in a statement at the time.

At the same time Cortez and White questioned the wisdom of setting aside $500 million knowing site selection, environmental reviews and other work will take years.

Advocates said the money can be put to immediate use, and help draw federal dollars for a structure expected to cost up to $2 billion.

"There is lots of bridge design work that can be done," said Jay Campbell, chairman of the Capital Area Road and Bridge District, which will play a major role in where the bridge goes.

"But it takes dedicated dollars to do that," Campbell said. "Those dollars are not going to just be sitting on the side."

Officials hope to narrow the list of potential sites to three this year and decide on a location in 2024.

The public is set to get its first look at 15 possible crossing sites this spring and public hearings will be required once the list is narrowed.

"If you don't have the citizen meetings and public meetings about the three sites you are going to violate their (federal) rules and then you're disqualified for federal matching dollars for a bridge like this," Campbell said.

"It is a process you have to go through."

Zeringue said no one disputes that the bridge is a bottleneck that needs attention.

But even amid a rosy financial outlook "there are far more requests that there are dollars to fix all the problems," he said.

Scott Kirkpatrick, executive director for the Capitol Region Industry for Sustainable Infrastructure Solutions, said he is confident lawmakers from the Baton Rouge area "will have a very compelling plan" to land aid for the bridge.

"They know this is our chance to secure the bridge," Kirkpatrick said. "And I think the leadership will make sure we don't miss our chance."

Kirkpatrick also said bridge backers are delivering information to lawmakers on how key decisions about details of the project are imminent.

"That is one of the talking points we have had to get out there," Kirkpatrick said. "And I think that will ultimately be very helpful for us."

