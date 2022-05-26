The 1,500 or so inmates still serving time in prison on nonunanimous jury verdict convictions, which the U.S. Supreme Court found unconstitutional, will have to wait longer as the legislation setting up how to manage those cases was withdrawn Thursday because of disagreement between the sponsor and the state’s district attorneys.

Democratic Rep. Randal L. Gaines, who sponsored the measure, withdrew the legislation from consideration as the House packed up for a long Memorial Day weekend, saying that though advocates, district attorneys, legislators, and the governor’s office agreed on most issues, they couldn’t on whether the vote to release an affected inmate needed to be unanimous or not.

Gaines made so many significant changes that the legislation was given a new number, House Bill 1077.

HB1077 allows those convicted with a non-unanimous jury verdict prior to 2018 to apply for a review by a board. A five-member commission, appointed by the governor, would include three retired appellate or supreme court justices, a retired district attorney, and a retired public defender. The five would review the case file looking at factors, such as the strength of the state’s case, the nature of the offense, the quality of counsel, any indications of racial animus, length of deliberations, and whether the nonunanimity was the result of jurors voting to acquit. If members of the board agree, the person could become eligible for a parole hearing that could lead to release.

The district attorneys raised safety concerns in insisting that all five members needed to agree on releasing those sentenced to life in prison on a conviction of violence, like murder or aggravated rape, by a nonunanimous jury.

“We thought this was a really good bill,” Loren Lampert, executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, said Thursday night. “We need to reassure victims and survivors of the integrity and finality of the crimes against the community.”

No other court in the federal or state system requires unanimity of the judges sitting on the panel. From a state court of appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court cases are decided by the majority of justices sitting on the panel, said Gaines, a lawyer from LaPlace.

“I understand their concerns,” Gaines said. “But the inconsistency; you can’t have an equitable system if it requires a unanimous vote to remedy a wrongful conviction from a nonunanimous jury.”

“The D.A.’s wants complete veto authority and nobody trusts that,” said Will Harrell, policy counsel for Voice of the Experienced, a New Orleans-based advocacy group that represents the incarcerated and those recently released.

VOTE opposed the HB1077 framework from the very beginning. VOTE would prefer prosecutors review the cases and decide which inmates to release and which to retry, Harrell said.

“The only righteous remedy would be to retry or acquit these inadequate convictions,” said one affected inmate, according to a sheet of reaction quotes distributed by VOTE.

Nonunanimous juries were established during the Jim Crow era by Louisiana lawmakers who said the method would more easily convict Black defendants. In a statewide November 2018 ballot, Louisiana voters removed nonunanimous juries from the state Constitution.

In April 2020, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled the system was unconstitutional and forbid its use from that moment on. The following year, the high court decided to allow the states to decide whether to apply the ban to inmates still in prison after being convicted by juries in which all members didn’t agree with the guilty verdict.

Over the past few years, the Legislature couldn’t agree on how to manage retroactive cases and came up with a study commission, headed by Gaines, to look at alternatives.

In the meantime, two separate Louisiana court of appeals have issued different rulings on whether people with non-unanimous convictions should be entitled to new trials.

The Louisiana Supreme Court took arguments earlier this month in the case of Reginald Reddick. He was convicted on a 10-2 verdict of second-degree murder for the 1993 killing of Al Moliere in Plaquemines Parish. The decision is expected sometime over the summer.

Gaines said he would introduce legislation next year that would help do whatever the high court says do.