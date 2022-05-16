After the Louisiana House killed his proposal last week to charge women who terminate their pregnancies with murder, state Rep. Danny McCormick on Monday opted to resign from a committee assignment, rather than present a watered-down version of a similar bill.
McCormick's latest proposal, House Bill 344 — nicknamed the "Roe v. Wade Is Unconstitutional Act" — would have directed Louisiana to disregard U.S. Supreme Court rulings and enforce a strict prohibition on abortions.
The bill was scheduled for a hearing Monday in the House Committee on Civil Law and Procedure, but the Oil City Republican was a no-show.
A day earlier, on Sunday, McCormick submitted a letter of resignation to committee Chair Greg Miller, saying his decision to resign was "prompted by what seemed to be the intentional avoidance of scheduling HB344 in a timely manner."
McCormick said the delay thwarted the bill's chance of making it through the legislative process before the end of the regular session on June 6. He also said a lobbyist was told the bill "was not going to to make it out of committee."
Louisiana Rep. Danny McCormick, the Republican sponsor of the bill that would have charged women who terminate pregnancies with murder, resigns from the House Civil Law & Procedure Committee saying it’s “being managed unethically and unfairly.” #lalege pic.twitter.com/o3fae6S5oK— Blake Paterson (@BlakePater) May 16, 2022
"I have no desire to sit on a committee which actively lobbies to kill legislation before a fair hearing, nor will I continue serving on a committee that I believe is being managed unethically and unfairly," McCormick wrote.
In an interview Monday, Miller, a Norco Republican, said, "Three weeks is plenty of time for a good bill to make it through the process."
"If (McCormick) had an issue with the way I conducted my committee, he should've brought that to my attention," Miller added. "He asked for his bill to be scheduled in writing. In accordance with House rules, I scheduled his bill for a hearing and he chose not to show up."
Miller questioned whether McCormick could, on his own, resign from the committee. Under House rules, committee membership is controlled by House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales. Miller said the only way a lawmaker can "unilaterally resign from a committee is if they resign from the Legislature."
McCormick declined to comment.
Reacting to McCormick's resignation letter, Speaker Pro Tem Tanner Magee, a Houma Republican, posted on Twitter, "I’m taking my ball and I’m going home."
Magee has publicly derided McCormick on social media in the past, and last week, he helped corral support among his colleagues to strip McCormick's legislation of language that could have sent women to prison for terminating a pregnancy or taking the wrong birth control.