In March 2020, minutes before Gov. John Bel Edwards was scheduled to deliver his annual State of the State address, Louisiana reported its first case of COVID-19, ushering in a deadly and disruptive pandemic that would kill more than 16,800 people statewide.
On Monday, nearly two years later, Edwards announced that for the first time in 24 months, he’d allow the state’s public health emergency to expire, citing declining infections and hospitalizations.
“A lot has changed,” Edwards said, appearing maskless before a packed chamber of state lawmakers. “I don’t know what the future holds, but I do know that we are in a much better place today than we were two years ago.”
Edwards delivered the news – and urged lawmakers to support his agenda – during a speech before the state Legislature kicking off a three-month regular legislative session that must wrap up by June 6.
With gobs of money available to spend thanks to better-than-expected tax revenues, conservative budgeting practices and federal pandemic aid, Edwards, a Democrat, implored the Republican-dominated Legislature to follow recommendations laid out in his executive budget proposal and boost investments in education and infrastructure.
Using recurring revenues, Edwards asked lawmakers to increase salaries for teachers by $1,500 per year and school support staff by $750 per year, at a total cost of $148 million. He suggested bumping teacher pay by another $500 per year if additional revenue is realized.
“It’s the least we can do for the people who never gave up on our students despite unprecedented circumstances,” Edwards said.
The governor has pledged to bring the average teacher salary in Louisiana – currently around $51,566 per year – up to the regional average of $55,205, as tracked by the Southern Regional Education Board, before the end of his second term in 2023.
Edwards also highlighted a proposal to increase per diems to intermediate care facilities by $12 for people living with intellectual disabilities. He also recommended a $100 per month supplemental pay increase for first responders, police officers and firefighters.
“Here in Louisiana, we need to put to rest this talk about defunding the police,” Edwards said.
With billions of dollars in one-time dollars, available through federal aid and budget surpluses, Edwards said Louisiana should invest in infrastructure, “mega-projects” and deferred maintenance that’s gone unaddressed for decades.
Topping the list of priorities is $500 million for a new Mississippi River Bridge in Baton Rouge, $100 million in additional funding for the Interstate 10 bridge in Lake Charles and $500 million for water and sewer improvements statewide. He said those dollars would be “strategically placed” to best leverage federal funding.
“This is a balanced budget that is responsible, transformational, and continues my administration’s practice of only using one-time dollars for one-time expenses,” Edwards said, noting earlier that he entered office with a billion-dollar budget deficit.
Edwards also threw his support behind legislation that would create an independent redistricting commission, after chastising the Legislature for failing to draw maps in the recently wrapped redistricting session that boosted Black representation.
Edwards on Thursday vetoed a Republican-backed congressional map that included one majority-Black district. Given that one-third of Louisiana’s population is Black, Edwards argued “basic fairness” and “basic math” require that two of the state’s six congressional districts be majority-Black.
“If you think the current process is sufficient, then prove me wrong,” Edwards said. “Pass a map this session that accurately reflects the current demographic makeup of our state for Congress.”
Highlighting the plight of several storm victims, Edwards also called on the state Legislature to rein in how insurers do business in Louisiana, saying it’s “unacceptable that many residents are more scared of their insurance companies than the storm itself.”
One of those victims, Kerry Anderson, continues to battle with her insurer – while battling breast cancer – nearly 19 months after Hurricane Laura ravaged her Lake Charles home. Another guest, Peggy Honoré, was cycled between five insurance adjusters within 12 weeks of Hurricane Ida.
“How is that even remotely possible or acceptable?” Edwards said. “Ladies and gentlemen, we have got to hold insurance companies more accountable.”
Edwards said legislation is needed to boost transparency in the claims process, better enforce the state's fraud statutes against bad actors and stop mortgage companies from withholding insurance money without good reason.
“Insurance is a wonderful thing – when it functions as intended,” Edwards said. “Unfortunately, companies don’t always work in good faith with homeowners. All we’re asking is that they play by the rules.”
Edwards also highlighted his goal to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050. He said Louisiana is special because “instead of working against oil and gas companies, we are working with them,” invoking imagery of wind turbines side-by-side with offshore oil platforms.
“Combatting climate change is just as much about economic development as it is about anything,” Edwards said, listing off several recent projects. “We can either get on board or get left behind.”
The governor also pleaded with lawmakers to boost the minimum wage from $7.25, saying that nobody can say with a straight face that the current floor is “fair or acceptable,” especially given inflation.
Edwards told lawmakers he won't renew the state's public health emergency when it expires on Wednesday, but he didn't rule out reissuing another order if the pandemic flares up again.
"Just because the proclamation is expiring doesn’t mean COVID is over," Edwards said. "If the circumstances call for it, I will not hesitate to declare another emergency. But God willing, we will never have to see such difficult mitigation measures in our state again."
Without naming specific bills, Edwards said several proposals up for consideration “do nothing to make lives better” and “only serve to divide us.” He urged the Legislature to use its time wisely and focus on issues that matter most to people.
“In a world that has too much hatred, strife, and currently war,” Edwards said. “Let us be peacemakers.