Resolving one of the key issues of the legislative session, state Senate leaders Sunday endorsed spending $300 million for a new bridge across the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge and the House is expected to go along with the plan.

In addition, teacher pay hikes will remain at $1,500 rather than the $2,000 per year boost that Gov. John Bel Edwards is pushing for under a series of bills quickly approved by the powerful Senate Finance Committee. But local law enforcement – parish sheriff deputies and municipal police officers – would receive a pay boost that is designed as kind of a one-time only bonus. The governor wanted the police pay raise, the House removed it, and the Senate added it back but in way that would require legislative approval next year for a repeat of this year's hike.

The Senate made a number of changes to the budget as written by the House. Tourism marketing will get a $20 million bump. Entry-level prison guards and child welfare workers – two professions for which the state has had trouble hiring – will be offered more money. And the state will pay more to Medicaid providers of services, such as ambulance transportation, pediatrician health clinics, and intermediate care facilities.

The plans outline the half dozen bills represent a compromise between Senate and House leaders. The nearly $39 billion state operating budget could win final approval by Friday.

House Appropriations Committee Chair Jerome "Zee" Zeringue, R-Houma, and Senate Finance Committee Chair Bodi White, R-Central, are confident the changes made in Senate Finance are acceptable to the House. Usually in the past the House and Senate don't agree and must cobble together an agreement on the spending plan in the final hours of the session.

“We did most of the things the House asked,” in the Senate redraft of spending legislation, White said. “It’s been on ongoing discussion with the House and the administration.”

“It has been a seamless process,” Zeringue said.

The Senate convened at 5 p.m. Sunday to officially accept the budget bills as amended earlier in the day. Senators hope for final vote Tuesday. The House would need to agree on the final calculations and wording by 5 p.m. Friday. That would put the bills on the governor’s desk in time for lawmakers to possibly override any line-items vetoes by the governor before adjournment on June 6.

Edwards has requested $500 million for the Baton Rouge bridge, which could cost up to $3 billion.

The House-passed budget set aside $400 million without specifying how it would be spent, leaving the final version to late-session negotiations between House and Senate leaders.

Senate President Page Cortez, R-Lafayette, said $200 million was initially targeted for the bridge.

That was raised to $300 million after lawmakers won assurances from the Edwards administration that the money would be put to use quickly, including expensive upgrades to La. Hwy. 30 on the east side that is expected to serve as a key connector to the bridge from Interstate 10.

Backers have said $300 million is the minimum needed and that it could generate another $150 million in federal matching funds.

"I am a little disappointed in terms of the mega project given the scope of it, but I am very impressed we are making a big investment in infrastructure in general," Shawn Wilson, secretary for the state Department of Transportation and Development, said Sunday.

The Senate spending plans, from a variety of revenue sources, would also include $200 million for I-49 South between Lafayette and New Orleans; $200 million for a new bridge in Lake Charles; and $150 million for highway and bridge preservation.

Senate leaders, like their House counterparts, had balked at Edwards' $500 million request, in part because no site for the bridge has been selected.

Ten finalists are in the mix now, and a state panel is expected to trim that to three by the end of the month or in June.

White noted the bridge will likely collect about $50 million per year for borrowing and other costs through a Cortez-sponsored bill that tweaks a 2021 law moving 60% of motor vehicle sales tax revenue from Louisiana's general fund to one for roads and bridges.

"I think it is well on its way," White said of the bridge. "It was quite a struggle to hold $300 million."

Edwards asked that his initial $1,500 teacher pay raise, and $750 for support workers, be raised to $2,000 and $1,000 respectively after the Revenue Estimating Conference last week recognized more than $100 million in newly-available dollars for the 2022-23 budget.

But Cortez said the Senate opted to stick with $1,500, in part because senators want local taxpayers to do more to increase teacher pay.

"We want to be partners," Cortez said, alluding to funding by state and local governments. "We don't want to be pulling the cart without help."

The Legislature has allocated money to provide $3,300 in teacher pay raises over the past four years, Zeringue said.

Teachers here are paid an average of $51,566 per year, which is 12th of 16 states monitored by the Southern Regional Education Board.

The Senate spending plan would also trim faculty pay raises of five percent, as passed by the House, to three percent.

Cortez said colleges and universities are in line to get other aid to recruit professors.

White also said the spending plans include $8 million to buy cameras for the classrooms of about 9,000 of the state's most challenged special education students, a longtime goal of Sen. Franklin Foil, R-Baton Rouge, and numerous parents.