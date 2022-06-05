With little debate the Senate gave its final okay Sunday and sent to the governor legislation that would close abortion clinics should the state get say-so from the U.S. Supreme Court later this summer.
Senate Bill 342, if signed into law, would ban most terminations of pregnancies – including ones that result from rape or incest – upon the decision expected to be rendered later this month by the high court. A leak of a draft high court decision indicates a majority support overruling Roe v Wade, which have allowed abortions for the past 49 years. The decision, if it comes to pass, would return the authority to manage abortions back to the state. About a dozen states join Louisiana in having trigger laws that automatically stops abortions once a Roe decision allows.
The Senate and House are working Sunday to go through several dozen bills before the session ends 6 p.m. Monday. Under the rules, two-thirds of both chambers need to agree to hear bills after the 82nd day, and thus have spent much of the day looking at changes in wording to bills that have been approved but recommended changes to the wording.
SB342 sponsor Sen. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, was involved in drafting the amendments on the House side. At her urging, the Senate on a vote of 29-4 concurred in the measure as now written.
After a few signatures, her legislation would head to Gov. John Bel Edwards for final approval. Edwards ran and was elected the only Democratic governor in the Deep South largely on his stance against abortion. It would go into effect upon his signature.
Upon the Supreme Court ruling, should states be authorized to decide, Louisiana women hoping to terminate their pregnancies surgically would have to travel more than 600 miles to Illinois or Mexico or more than 700 miles to North Carolina to find an open clinic.
For the most part the legislation clarifies language that would coordinate all the 100 or so anti-abortion laws that have been enacted in Louisiana over the past near half century. SB342 also puts part of the anti-abortion law in the criminal code and levies penalties. But the woman who terminates her pregnancy would not face criminal charges.
A doctor, or anyone else, found guilty of performing an abortion would face prison for not less than one year nor more than 10 years and be fined not less than $10,000 nor more than $100,000. If the abortion is late term, with or without the woman’s consent, the sentences increase to a hard labor prison term of one to 15 years and a $20,000 to $200,000 fine.
The legislation defines surgical and medical procedures associated with abortions that also are standardized treatments for miscarriages and other medical emergencies. The law requires two physicians to diagnose that such procedures are necessary. Many physicians fear that their actions could be misconstrued and set them up for prosecution. Other opponents pointed out that finding another specialist, particularly in rural areas, may prove difficult.
The exceptions to prosecution for performing abortions included in the bill would allow doctors to use those procedures to remove a fetus that has died in the womb; remove an ectopic pregnancy, in which the egg implants in one of the mother's fallopian tubes; save the life of the mother; and remove a fetus that isn’t viable outside the womb or is diagnosed with a chromosomal abnormality.
The Senate sent to the governor on Friday Senate Bill 388, which would clarify criminal penalties for distribution of abortion pills.
With the expected end of most surgical abortions in Louisiana, more women are likely to turn to the two-pill procedure that terminate their pregnancies.
The two pills that can terminate pregnancies are mifepristone, which causes an embryo to detach from the uterine wall and is followed a day or two later with misoprostol that pushes the embryo out of the uterus.
Current law requires a prescription and that the pills are taken under a physician’s supervision. But the pills have been legal for about 20 years and used at home by many women in other states without mishap. The abortion pills also are easy to find and obtain online. They can be mailed to the homes of anyone who buys them.
The proposal expands the definition for the crime of criminal abortion to include the delivering, dispensing, distributing, or providing a pregnant woman with an abortion-inducing drug when physician is not part of the process.
Distributors and vendors would face a prison term of five to 10 years and a fine of $10,000 to $75,000, or both. If the woman seeking an abortion is under the age of 18, the criminal penalty increases to imprisonment at hard labor for 15 to 50 years, a $15,000 to $100,000 fine, or both.