A bill to make kindergarten mandatory in Louisiana passed the House Appropriations Committee 19-1 Monday.
“I have worked tirelessly on this bill,” said the legislation's sponsor, Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge. “It is the most important one I have worked on during this session. It is something we must do for our children.”
The committee debated whether or not the bill, Senate Bill 10, was necessary since it would only increase enrollment by about 2,800 students, or 4%. That would cost the state and its public schools about $8 million.
Other students affected by the law would attend private schools or be in a home-schooling program.
Rep. Raymond Crews, R-Bossier City, voted against the bill, saying some home-school curricula would not be rigorous enough and parents could get away with not schooling their children at home.
Rep. Aimee Freeman, D-New Orleans, advocated for the bill, stating that the sooner children are in school, the better off they will be later in their educational careers.
“It is embarrassing to go to those meetings and see how far behind our children in Louisiana are,” said Rep. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, referring to his position on the Southern Regional Education Board.
The bill previously passed through the Senate floor and the House Committee on Education. It will now be heard on the House floor for what could be the final debate.