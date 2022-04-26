A lawmaker on Tuesday shelved a proposal that would have allowed judges in Louisiana to order certain sex offenders undergo surgical castration.
Senate Bill 252 would have authorized the procedure — which involves the removal of both testicles — as punishment against those convicted of a sex offense against victims younger than 13 years old.
The sponsor of the bill, state Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, said she believed the procedure would serve as a deterrent, adding that she was inspired to bring the legislation after hearing a string of sickening stories of abuse.
"I am a defender of children because they have no one to defend them," Barrow said.
However, Morgan Lamandre, the legal director of the state’s Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response center, said there's little evidence to suggest the procedure serves as a deterrent. She also worried castrated offenders would turn to deadlier forms of abuse against victims.
Louisiana already allows judges to order certain sex offenders undergo chemical castration. That involves injections of medroxyprogesterone acetate, a drug which suppresses a man's sex drive by reducing testosterone levels.
Barrow said she decided to defer the surgical castration legislation in favor of a study resolution after "people that I thought would be in the favor of the bill had some issues."
She also said the cost of the legislation gave her pause.
An analysis prepared by the non-partisan Legislative Fiscal Office notes that the bill would cause an "indeterminable increase" in expenses at the Department of Public Safety and Corrections.
The surgical procedure costs approximately $550 to $680 per offender, the analysis noted. There are 1,937 people imprisoned in Louisiana for sex offenses where the victim was under the age of 13.
Still, Barrow said, "The impact to a child’s life when they have been victimized by an adult, there’s no cost that can substantiate what they have experienced."
Lawmakers of the Senate Judiciary C Committee appeared open to the idea, though no vote was taken. The idea of surgical castration only seems "shocking," said state Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, "when you haven't heard from the victims."
State Sen. Bodi White, R-Central, recounted a trip to the Attorney General's Sex Crime Unit where he watched videos in which children as young as three-years-old were raped.
"Watch them rape one of those. See how you feel about this," White said. "I think people that are against your bill should have to look at that. It's the most repulsive thing I ever watched in my life. I went to a garbage can and threw up."