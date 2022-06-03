The state Senate approved Friday removing from Louisiana’s list of holidays Huey Long’s birthday, Robert E. Lee Day, and Confederate Memorial Day.

A little confusion over President’s Day – some senators thought House Bill 248 was dissing George Washington – required a Senate amendment to clear up the confusion. The voted 29-4 to change the holidays.

HB248 must return to the House for concurrence with the new wording. The next stop would be the governor for his signature into law or veto.

Legislators have been plowing through a mound of bills as they approached a 6 p.m. Friday deadline. After 6 p.m., it takes approval of two-thirds of both chambers to make a vote on any bill. From here on, legislators will be voting whether to concur with amendments to the bills.

“This is an important step in the right direction,” said state Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria, who managed the legislation on the Senate floor for sponsor New Orleans Democratic Rep. Matthew Willard.

While not a cure for centuries of racism, Luneau said removing the holidays from the official list would show the state and the nation “that we’re ready to do the right thing.”

This is a wonderful opportunity to realign, if you will, of what we call a holiday,” said Sen. Joe Bouie, D-New Orleans. For African Americans, when asked to remember Robert E. Lee and Confederate soldiers, “We think of a time in our history that was one of the darkest,” he added.

Louisiana celebrated Confederate General Robert E. Lee and with Confederate Memorial Day remembered the estimated 258,000 Confederate soldiers who died while fighting the United States in the Civil War. The holidays have been in Louisiana lawbooks at least since 1925, though could have been part of the scene as early as the 1870s when a number of Southern states adopted the holiday to mirror the Memorial Day for Union soldiers.

Long was born in Winnfield on Aug. 30, 1893. He was the 40th governor of Louisiana, serving between 1928-1932, before becoming a U.S. Senator, 1932-1935. He was assassinated in a back hall of the State Capitol in September 1935.

Actually, all three of the holidays – for Lee, Long, and Confederate Memorial Day – hasn’t been celebrated in years. Under the law, the governor had to proclaim the celebration of the holiday and the chief executive was limited to the number of days off that could be granted. The three holidays haven’t made the commemorations list in decades.

In effort to tidy up the holidays law, Rep. Willard changed the name of one from Washington’s Birthday to President’s Day, celebrated on the third Monday in February, so that the wording of the state law would match the federal law.

State Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, was appalled.

“Washington is why we have America,” Mizell said. “You can’t bunch all the presidents together and overlook the one we named our Capitol” after.

Republican Sen. Patrick Connick, of Marrero, submitted a change in the wording. “This amendment will allay some of the fears some of you guys had,” he said.

Each clerk of a district court, parish court, and city court shall close their offices on the following days: New Year's Day; Washington's Birthday, President's Day, the third Monday in February; Good Friday; Memorial Day, the last Monday in May; the Fourth of July; Labor Day, the first Monday in September; All Saints' Day, Nov. 1; Veterans' Day, Nov. 11; Thanksgiving Day, the fourth Thursday in November, and the next day, Friday; Christmas Eve; Christmas Day; and New Year's Eve.