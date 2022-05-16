It’s tax day, when state income tax returns are due. That’s for this year.
But next year for corporate and individual taxpayers who can’t hit deadlines, legislation that is nearing final passage would automatically extend the filing dates to Nov. 15.
“What brought this forward,” said sponsor Sen. Bret Allain II, R-Franklin, “was that there were some instances, not always but in some instances, where a taxpayer would file for a federal extension, thinking he was covered on the state and didn’t do the state and all of a sudden he has penalties because he didn’t file. … We thought it was fairer this way.”
Currently taxpayers are allowed to ask the Department of Revenue for a 6-month extension for taxes due on May 15. With the extension, taxpayers must make an estimated payment by May 15 on any taxes they suspect would be owed. The taxpayer is assessed a late filing penalty of 5% of taxes due and a 5% late payment penalty, provided those fines don’t exceed 25% of taxes due.
Senate Bill 54 would still require the taxpayer to make an estimated payment by May 15 and file a tax return by Nov. 15. But the late filing penalties would no longer be assessed prior to Nov. 15. But a late filing penalty will be assessed back to May 16, if the return is not filed by Nov. 15.
“Going forward this doesn’t change the actual penalty rates but when the begin to accrue when the extension is in place,” said Luke Morris, the deputy secretary for the Department of Revenue.
The Revenue Department estimates spending about $50,000 to upgrade computer software to handle the changes. Revenue also collects about $4.8 million in penalties under the current law and that amount to the state general fund probably would be about $2.9 million should the legislation become law.
The House Committee on Ways and Means adopted some minor changes to SB54, then advanced the measure for debate by the full House. Should the House approve, the bill would return to the Senate to see if the upper chamber agrees with the committee’s amendments.