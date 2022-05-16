State Sen. Bret Allain II, R-Franklin, reviews budget bills that were amended in Senate committee and accepted by the state Senate on Sunday night, May 15, 2022. The Senate hopes to hold a final vote Tuesday on the bills that authorize spending on state projects and programs for the fiscal year that begins July 1. If all goes to plan, the House will approve Senate changes and send the budget measures by Friday – in time to override any line-item veto made by the governor before the legislative session adjourns on June 6.