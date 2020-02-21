Companies whose tax exemption requests under Louisiana’s largest incentive program are rejected by local officials will have the ability to appeal to a state board to overrule the locals, after a measure pushed by Gov. John Bel Edwards was approved by the Board of Commerce and Industry Friday.
The move tilts the Industrial Tax Exemption Program, or ITEP, back toward the state, four years after Edwards overhauled the program to give locals a vote for the first time. The Board of Commerce and Industry, which for decades approved nearly every exemption request that it voted on, can override the vote of locals if the locals reject an exemption for reasons that “conflict” with the state board’s rules.
The board voted to pass the resolution despite fierce opposition from activists and over the objection of three of 24 board members. Together Louisiana, a grassroots group that has pushed for more stringent standards for ITEP, inundated board members with emails and spoke out against the change at Friday’s meeting.
“This is a move backwards in the reform efforts that we have worked on together,” said Together Louisiana organizer Edgar Cage. “We urge you not to approve this resolution.”
Edwards’ administration said the move would only apply to instances where local officials have “rules” or standards that are at odds with the state’s rules. But virtually all standards adopted locally are different from the state’s rules, and the resolution doesn’t spell out which ones are being targeted.
Matthew Block, the governor’s executive counsel, said locals will still have the ability to reject ITEP applications, which exempt property taxes that would otherwise pay for local schools, police, fire and other services. But if they reject an ITEP for a reason that is at odds with the Board of Commerce and Industry’s rules, they can be overruled by the state panel.
Louisiana's costliest incentive program allowed manufacturing companies to cut jobs while saving billions in taxes
"This is no way changes the ability of a local entity ... to say yes or no on any ITEP application that comes before them,” Block said.
The resolution was backed by business groups including the Baton Rouge Area Chamber and GNO Inc., both of which spoke in favor of the change Friday.
Block specifically cited instances where locals reject exemptions for projects because the company has already started or finished work on them. He also said in an interview Thursday the administration will work with a local jurisdiction on the “wisdom” of having a jobs requirement that is more stringent than the state’s requirement.
Together Louisiana has pushed for local school boards and governing bodies to adopt guidelines that say exemptions should only be granted to projects that haven’t been started or completed yet and which create jobs. The state board has looser standards than many local parishes.
Jan Moller, one of three board members to vote against the resolution, said he worried the resolution gave the Board of Commerce and Industry “broad authority” to overrule local voice over the program.
“I’m frankly concerned that adding this appeal provision could have the potential effect of mucking up the process and eroding local control,” Moller said. “Because what we're essentially telling locals and companies is, 'go talk to the locals after you win your approval and if you don't like what they do, come back here and we may try to fix it.'"
The Louisiana Association of Business and Industry, the state’s largest business lobby, said the resolution doesn’t “change the program much at all,” but said the program “needs revision.” Stephen Waguespack, LABI’s president, urged the governor’s administration to “continue their efforts to repair this program.”
The ITEP program has exempted manufacturers, often petrochemical plants, from billions of dollars in property taxes over the years. While companies reaped the benefits of tax breaks, many of them cut jobs while doing so.
Until 2016, the state Board of Commerce and Industry approved virtually all ITEP requests that came before it without consulting local officials, whose tax dollars were at stake. Edwards changed that in a 2016 overhaul of the program that gave locals a seat at the table, and also required job creation--with exceptions.
The local standards, many of them pushed by Together Louisiana, have taken various shapes throughout the state. But the ones approved by officials in Baton Rouge and New Orleans have caused much of the consternation among business groups. After ExxonMobil was rejected for exemption requests by the East Baton Rouge School Board last year--largely because the work was already complete--the business community cried out for changes in how ITEP is handled.
Edwards, who won reelection last fall in large part because of high turnout in Baton Rouge and New Orleans, said in a statement Friday following the vote that the resolution merely “clarifies rules” in the program.
“In no way does this action take away the ability of local leaders to approve or disapprove of tax credits,” Edwards said. “In fact, in the vast majority of cases, I anticipate that the state will not entertain an appeal under this clarified rule at all.”