In the redistricting special session underway in Baton Rouge, Republicans and Democrats are sparring for advantage in drawing the new boundaries for electing state office holders.
That’s to be expected. But this may surprise you: Redistricting is also a battle that pits Republicans against Republicans and Democrats against Democrats.
Nowhere has that been more evident during the first week of the remapping session than the behind-the-scenes fight among Democrats in the state Senate over how to redraw the boundaries of the district currently represented by Sen. Karen Carter Peterson, D-New Orleans. Peterson cannot run for re-election next year because of term limits. That gives Democrats representing adjoining districts more say in the new shape of her district.
Peterson and state Sen. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans, tussled privately over whether two key economic engines – the Port of New Orleans and the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center – would remain in Peterson’s district or be shifted into Carter’s.
Meanwhile, Republicans are wrangling over the lines for state Senate districts in Acadiana that are currently represented by Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks, and Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin. Like Peterson, both Mills and Allain are also term-limited.
Most of the attention from the public and media during reapportionment has focused on the new maps for Louisiana’s six congressional districts that state legislators are drawing to account for shifts in population over the past 10 years.
The Republican-controlled state House and Senate are moving forward with plans to keep one majority Black, heavily Democratic congressional district and five Republican districts. Democrats say Louisiana deserves two majority-Black seats in the U.S. House of Representatives since one-third of the state’s residents are Black.
As expected, state House and Senate committees approved the Republican congressional plans on Friday, the initial step in the process. The American Civil Liberties Union and the NAACP Legal Defense Fund say, however, they will challenge those measures in court.
But the maps that state lawmakers care about most are the ones for their districts. Legislators don’t admit it publicly, but virtually everyone running for legislative seats next year is maneuvering to create districts that will allow them to cruise to victory.
“Everybody is here for self-preservation,” a Republican state senator said, speaking on condition of anonymity.
Senate President Page Cortez is redrawing the state Senate maps – the legislation is Senate Bill 1 – and by all accounts he has consulted extensively with all of his Senate colleagues.
On Friday, Cortez joked that he had spent so much time studying possible changes to the current Senate boundaries throughout the state that he could become a geography teacher.
In an interview and in presentations to the state Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee, Cortez said that three principles have guided his thinking.
One is the constitutional provision that requires every Senate district to have roughly the same number of residents – 119,000 under the latest census figures, plus or minus 5%.
Cortez said he has also been trying to retain the current shape of districts as much as possible. Under the current alignment, Republicans hold a 27-12 advantage in the Senate. Cortez’s map is likely to give the GOP a 28-11 advantage after next year’s legislative elections.
Cortez said his third principle is conforming with federal law that requires the state to maintain at least 11 Black-majority districts, the number the Senate has today. Lawyers for the ACLU and the NAACP say that under Cortez’s map, only 28% of the Senate districts would have a majority of Black voters, though Black people make up 33% of the state population. They note that the Black population has increased over the past decade while the state now has fewer Whites.
A Senate committee approved SB1 Friday on a partisan 6-3 vote and also on a 6-3 vote rejected a competing Democratic plan contained in Senate Bill 17 that would create two more Black-majority state Senate districts. The full Senate will take up Cortez’s SB1 on Tuesday. If it passes, which is likely, SB1 would go to a House committee for consideration. Traditionally, the House doesn’t try to redraw the Senate map.
Under Cortez’s plan, no area in Louisiana has more Black state senators than the four in New Orleans. But Peterson’s district no longer has a majority of Black voters after White voters flocked to Peterson’s district over the past decade. It includes the Garden District, Broadmoor, the Warehouse District, the Irish Channel, Hollygrove, part of Uptown, the Central Business District and Tremé.
The latest census figures show that Black people and White people each account for 45% of the district’s residents.
This has left lawmakers with two choices for Peterson’s district. One would be to keep the same demographic breakdown, making it winnable for a White candidate. An argument for this: about 33% of New Orleans’ residents are White, so at least one of the city’s four Senate districts ought to be crafted to favor a White candidate.
If Peterson’s district no longer had a majority of Black voters, state Rep. Mandie Landry, a White Democrat, said she would probably run for the seat.
That solution, under federal law, would require the Legislature to create a separate Senate district elsewhere. This Black-majority district would likely be centered on the west bank of Jefferson Parish. Rep. Kyle Green, D-Marrero, has not been shy in calling for this option. He has even designed maps to create this district.
Could this Louisiana Senate map spark a civil rights lawsuit? Lawmakers debate first maps of session
In an interview, Green noted that three senators live in Jefferson Parish but that its population calls for one more senator. He said it ought to be a Black person in a parish where about 25% of the voters are Black.
Each of the three current senators is a White Republican. They are Kirk Talbot, of River Ridge; Cameron Henry, of Metairie; and Pat Connick, of Marrero.
“It appears that African-Americans are divested of an opportunity to elect someone from Jefferson Parish to a minority-opportunity district,” Green said in an interview. “Three of the four Orleans Parish Senate districts come to Jefferson to take Black voters. We know a majority-Black district could be created in Jefferson Parish. That has not been proposed.”
Green acknowledged that his efforts have ruffled feathers of senators, who believe that a House member shouldn’t try to influence Senate districts. It hasn’t been lost on others that Green has a strong self-interest in creating a Black-majority Senate seat in Jefferson Parish because he would be well positioned to win it.
Green’s proposal would likely come at a political cost to Sen. Gary Carter, because his Algiers-based district would have to shift further west into Jefferson Parish, away from his electoral base, and become that Black-majority district.
In an interview, Carter said his district ought to remain New Orleans-based because of the city’s strong population growth over the past 10 years and its tradition as an Algiers-based district.
Instead of doing what Landry and Green would favor, the Senate is poised to adopt a map that adds Black voters to Peterson’s district by grabbing voters on the west bank of Jefferson Parish. But this proposal keeps it mostly in New Orleans – a position favored not only by Carter but the city’s two other Black state senators: Sen. Joe Bouie and Sen. Jimmy Harris.
“We need to maintain the integrity of the existing districts,” Harris said.
The new map for Peterson’s district might create a path to victory for Rep. Royce Duplessis, a Black Democrat, Senate insiders said. Duplessis said he is focusing on the remap of the House districts and cannot say whether he will run for the Senate seat until the final boundaries are drawn.
As part of the inter-party intrigue, Cortez’s map initially called for Carter’s district to cross to the east bank of the Mississippi River and include the Convention Center and the port. But Peterson complained to Cortez and convinced him to allow those facilities to remain in her district, according to a source familiar with her thinking.
While New Orleans gained population, northwest Louisiana lost residents over the past 10 years. That has led to one major change in Cortez’s Senate map. The district currently represented by Sen. Barrow Peacock, R-Shreveport, would disappear from north Louisiana. A new district would be created in an area north of Lake Pontchartrain where the population has grown. Cortez chose to erase Peacock’s district because he is term-limited.
While the population drop left senators with little other option, it also had the side benefit of causing a problem for state Rep. Alan Seabaugh, a Republican from Shreveport who was planning to run for Peacock’s seat. Republican senators have said privately that they are not fans of Seabaugh’s take-no-prisoners style.
Seabaugh acknowledged that if Cortez’s plan becomes law, he might have to move and challenge one of three Republican incumbents whose district lines will shift to make up for the loss of Peacock’s. They are: Sens Louie Bernard, R-Natchitoches; Barry Milligan, R-Shreveport; or Robert Mills, R-Minden.
In Acadiana, residents of St. Martin and Iberia parishes pushed to preserve their district, which is represented by Republican Sen. Fred Mills, who is term limited. Republican activists said they feared Cortez was going to shift the district toward Lafayette to create a winnable seat for Rep. Stuart Bishop, R-Lafayette, who is term-limited in the House.
But Mills, who is close to Cortez, said he asked that the district remain centered in Iberia and St. Martin parishes, and Cortez agreed.
Bishop also said he isn’t interested in running for the Senate.
That was good news for Sen. Jean-Paul Coussan, a Republican from Lafayette who is interested in running to replace Cortez, who is term-limited. (Cortez is considering a race to be lieutenant governor.) If Mills’ district wasn’t drawn to favor him, Bishop would have had to run against Coussan, a political ally, for Cortez’s seat.
Keeping Mills’ boundaries mostly intact in turn is good news for Rep. Blake Miguez, R-Erath, who is believed to be interested in seeking the seat. Miguez, like Seabaugh, is not favored by Republican senators because he, too, is seen as an uncompromising conservative. Miguez did not return two phone calls.
Also eyeing the seat are former Sen. Craig Romero and former Sen. Troy Hebert, a political independent.
“Unfortunately, they have drawn me out of the district,” said Hebert, adding that he didn’t believe it was a coincidence. “This is infighting by Republicans. There are no Democrats in this fight.”
State law allows Hebert to run for the seat, but he would have to move into the district within a year after his election. Hebert said that would be difficult because he lives on a farm outside Jeanerette that has been in his family for four generations.
Southeast of Mills’ district is one represented by Bret Allain. Allain denied accusations by Republican activists that he has leaned on Cortez to make sure the district’s new boundaries will help elect his son Robert to replace him.
Still, Allain added, “I won’t discourage my son from running. That’s his choice.”
Robert Allain, who oversees the family’s sugarcane farm and owns a barge operation, lives in Franklin and said he is considering running for his dad’s seat.
Also trying to determine whether the new lines would create a winnable race for herself is Rep. Beryl Amedée, a conservative Republican who lives in Gray, a town in Terrebonne Parish that is near the eastern border of the proposed district. Cortez’s map puts her far from the new district’s population centers.
“I’ll be waiting to see where all the district lines end up,” she said.