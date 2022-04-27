A renewed bid to ban paddling and other forms of corporal punishment in public schools won approval Wednesday without objection from the House Education Committee.

Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, sponsor of the bill, noted that juveniles and prisoners in Louisiana cannot be struck by authorities.

"I am just asking for the same treatment for our K-12 students," Hilferty told the committee.

A similar bill failed last year in the House, falling five votes short of the minimum needed for approval.

The latest proposal next faces another vote in the full House.

State law leaves it up to Louisiana's 69 school districts on whether corporal punishment is allowed.

Mike Faulk, executive director of the Louisiana Association of School Superintendents, said of 46 school systems that responded to a survey 19 allow paddling and other forms of punishment and 27 ban it.

Louisiana bill to outlaw paddling in public schools clears first hurdle, heads to full House In a change from previous years, paddling and other forms of corporal punishment would be banned in public schools under a bill that won lopsi…

The practice is prohibited in most districts in the Baton Rouge and New Orleans areas.

"More and more school systems are discouraging the use of corporal punishment as a means of discipline," said Faulk, whose group was neutral on the bill.

Hilferty cited one unidentified district with a policy that requires a witness to hold the hand of the student who is disciplined "so that the child would not instinctively cover their behind and create the potential for breaking their fingers."

"This is the potential to break fingers," she said. "I want you to understand that."

A total of 31 states have outlawed corporal punishment in public schools, according to 2021 figures from the National Conference of State Legislatures.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Julia Fleckman, a professor at the Tulane University School of Public Health, backed the bill and said striking students causes significant problems, including lower grades in high school.

"It interferes with student learning," Fleckman said.

"It creates a negative school climate," she said. "Students must feel safe. It is important that we promote a really supportive school environment."

A similar proposal won approval in the same committee last year before failing in the House, with 48 in favor and 49 opposed.

Louisiana House rejects bid to ban spanking in public schools The Louisiana House on Tuesday night rejected a bill that would ban paddling and other forms of corporal punishment in public schools.

Opponents said the measure would interfere with the rights of school boards and that rules are in effect to ensure corporal punishment is handled properly.

Hilferty said there is nothing in state law to spell out how spanking and other forms of corporal punishment are to be administered, or whether a large male could punish a small female student.

Susan East Nelson, executive director of the Louisiana Partnership for Children and Families, backed the bill.

Nelson said corporal punishment does not align with other state laws to protect children.

The American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children also supported the legislation.

Hannah Gilbert, an official with the group, told the committee there are regular cases of "well intentioned people who have gone too far" while punishing students.

"Do we really want the great state of Louisiana in the headlines for abusing kids?" Gilbert asked.