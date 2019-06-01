legesunday.062518_374
Louisiana Senate backed creating the crime of harassing refs at youth athletic contests.

Meeting in a rare Saturday session, the Senate voted 35-to-0 for House Bill 184, sponsored by state Rep. Cameron Henry, R-Metairie.

The legislation creates the misdemeanor crime of “harassment of a school or recreation athletic contest official.” Conviction could lead to a maximum sentence of imprisonment for 90 days.

The measure must return to the House for its consideration of a Senate amendment that would criminalize not leaving the field and facility when ordered by police.

