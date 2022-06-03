Interstate 10 drivers will have their speed tracked by cameras and face higher fines if the automated system determines they are speeding when crossing the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge, should the governor approve a bill that cleared its final legislative hurdle Friday.
The Louisiana House voted 78-12 to approve Senate Bill 435 without changing any of the wording. The legislation has been enrolled and needs routine signatures, then will be sent to the governor, who can either sign the bill into law or veto it.
If Gov. John Bel Edwards agrees, the new law with its higher fines would go into effect during the next few months.
SB435 was filed by Senate President Page Cortez, who admitted it was born of his frustration with speeding drivers weaving through traffic during his daily commute from his Lafayette home to the State Capitol.
Opened in 1973, the main connection between Baton Rouge and Lafayette has two interstate lanes in each direction. The speed limit is 60 mph for cars and 55 mph for trucks, which are required to stay in the right lanes on the elevated roadway.
Anyone who regularly crosses the Atchafalaya knows those rules are routinely broken. Because the bridge has narrow shoulders, few police can set up speed traps. And because the roadway is largely straight, law enforcement who do station themselves to catch speeders are visible for miles.
In 2021, 269 accidents — killing two and injuring 89 — occurred on the stretch of elevated highway.
Because it’s such a dangerous stretch, the legislation would designate the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge as a “highway safety corridor.” The designation would allow the state to double fines, install more signs and use cameras to track drivers’ speed over the 18-mile span.
Current fines are $175 or imprisonment up to 30 days, or both, for the first offense. For a second offense, the penalties are a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail. The measure would double the fines to $350 for a first offense and $1,000 for second and subsequent offenses.
Additional signs reminding drivers of the speed limits and warning trucks to stay in the right lane will be erected.
What has caught the most attention, however, is the requirement for state Department of Transportation and Development to install “camera safety devices” on the Basin Bridge.
The cameras are sophisticated enough to capture a vehicle as it gets on the bridge at Ramah in the east or Henderson in the west, then calculate if the vehicle is traveling 60 mph or more at the first checkpoint based on how long it takes the driver to get there.
The bridge will be broken up into segments with the speeds calculated for how long it takes a driver to get through one segment to the next. At 60 mph, the entire trip should take about 18 minutes. At 65 mph, a driver should be able to cross the bridge in 16 to 17 minutes. If drivers finish in 15 minutes or less, then they were driving too fast and will be ticketed.
Sixteen cameras would be installed during the next year for an anticipated cost of $6 million.