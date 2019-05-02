New Orleans residents would vote on whether to raise the tax on short-term rentals under legislation that passed its first legislative hurdle on Thursday morning.
House Bill 43, which passed the House Municipal, Parochial and Cultural Affairs Committee without dissent, now moves to the full House.
The proposed 6.75 percentage point tax increase is one of the three key parts of the package that would finance improved road and drainage in New Orleans. It would equalize the short-term rental tax with the tax on hotel guests in New Orleans. Most of the short-term rentals are through Airbnb.
Negotiations to move the entire package forward continued Wednesday night centered on language in House Bill 589, which is sponsored by state Rep. Walt Leger III, D-New Orleans, and involves state money that would be spent by the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center for a proposed hotel and other projects. Those discussions were scheduled to continue on Thursday with the aim of having HB589 heard by the House Ways and Means Committee on Monday.
The committee was supposed to hear HB589 on Thursday, but state Rep. Neil Abramson, D-New Orleans, the committee chairman, pulled it from the agenda, to the consternation of other state lawmakers and aides to Gov. John Bel Edwards, who are also part of the negotiations.
Edwards and New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell were planning to hold a press conference on Wednesday in Baton Rouge to announce the overall infrastructure package until Abramson insisted that they wait until they smoothed out the Convention Center language.
In all, the deal is supposed to provide $48 million in one-time money for infrastructure from the Convention Center and unspent state disaster funds and $27 million in recurring revenue, mostly from higher lodging taxes.
HB43 sponsored by state Rep. Jimmy Harris, D-New Orleans, would raise the short-term rental tax by up to 6.75 percentage points if the full state Legislature approves his bill and voters then approve the tax in October.
“What you’re doing needs to be done,” state Rep. Mike Huval, R-Breaux Bridge, a committee member, told Harris and the two others who testified alongside him in favor of the bill, John Pourciau, who is Cantrell’s chief of staff, and Paul Rainwater, who is the city’s lobbyist.
Of the $10.5 million that the tax would raise annually, 75 percent would go to the city’s infrastructure needs as part of the $27 million in recurring revenue that would be part of the overall package. The other 25 percent would go to efforts to market New Orleans to visitors.
“Short term rentals benefit from the marketing they do,” Harris told the committee.
Abramson and Leger sat behind Harris, Pourciau and Rainwater to show their support for HB43 but did not testify. Abramson and Leger, who are negotiating the Convention Center bill language in private negotiations with others, have had an uneasy relationship since Abramson was the only Democrat to help elect state Rep. Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, as speaker in January 2016, over Leger.
Pourciau noted that affordable housing advocates have wanted the money from raising the short-term rental tax to making more housing available for lower-income families in New Orleans.
Affordable housing crisis in New Orleans has stalled progress in reducing homelessness, advocates say
Pourciau said that remains the mayor’s goal but she is attempting to do so through other means.
Stephen Perry, who heads New Orleans & Co., which markets New Orleans to visitors, testified in favor of the bill. He has been key part of the negotiations for the overall infrastructure package.
The package also includes a proposed 1 percentage point increase in the tax on hotel guests. House Bill 522, which would do that, is awaiting action by the full House and then the Senate. It would require a two-thirds vote by each chamber and is sponsored by Abramson.