Last Wednesday, just before the Louisiana House convened for one of the most important votes of his tenure, Gov. John Bel Edwards gave Democratic lawmakers one last pep talk.

Senate and House Democrats had gathered in the governor’s press room on the fourth floor of the State Capitol. A box lunch of gumbo, steak sandwiches and cheesecake from Drago’s was served. Edwards held court in the middle of the room.

He spoke confidently as he urged the caucus to stay unified as Republicans tried to pick a handful of them off to override his veto of a bill targeting transgender athletes. The session was not only historic, but also a key moment in the years-long power struggle between Republicans and the Democratic governor. He reminded the members that he had the power to send funding projects to the state Bond Commission. He mentioned redistricting next year, where he will have the power to veto Republican-drawn maps.

Rep. Robby Carter, who hails from the district Edwards represented before being elected governor, interrupted, asking for a moment to address the room. He stood up from his seat.

“Everybody in their lifetime has days they never forget,” Carter told the members, according to several people in the room. The vote that was slated to take place that afternoon was one of those moments, he said. Democrats would tell their grandkids that they scored a big victory on the vote.

The lawmakers burst into applause. No-party Rep. Roy Daryl Adams, one of the key swing votes, had arrived late to the Democratic lunch, giving members confidence they had the votes to block the veto override. The Democrats strode into the chamber with conviction. “They don’t have the votes,” one of the members remarked on his way into the chamber.

When the dust settled, the state’s Democratic governor was victorious, and Republicans smarted from the public loss. Edwards’ vetoes remained standing. Republicans could only muster 68 votes, two short of the magic 70 needed.

The vote punctuated a chaotic 24-hour period where a handful of lawmakers faced some of the most intense political pressure of their careers, according to interviews with 16 people involved in the battle, most of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss private meetings.

Republican lawmakers were animated by the two culture war issues on the agenda — the transgender and gun bills — which have emerged as conservative causes nationally. Democrats were determined to back up the only Democratic official elected to statewide office, and leaders argued the vote had implications on next year’s redistricting.

Both sides deployed an intense lobbying effort that became focused entirely on the state House after the Senate agreed to override the veto of the transgender bill Tuesday in the state’s first-ever veto session. Both sides also used carrots and sticks to convince lawmakers to vote with them: Republican leaders reminded lawmakers they were the ones in charge of appropriating funds for projects in their districts. Edwards noted he has the power to veto projects and get them funded through the Bond Commission.

Edwards brought lawmakers to the governor’s mansion for dinner, and reached out to a host of lawmakers through text and in-person meetings. Republican leaders likewise held closed-door meetings to try to lock up votes, with the speaker working members up until the House gaveled in Wednesday afternoon.

The day before the House vote, the Legislature gaveled in for the session, making history: Lawmakers had never before under the 1974 state Constitution called a session specifically aimed at overriding vetoes, even though it is technically automatic unless a majority of lawmakers indicate they don’t want one.

The governor’s office had been focused heavily on the Senate, which is where the transgender bill and a bill to allow permitless concealed carry of guns would get a vote first. Sen. Patrick Connick, R-Marrero, was the one to watch, and that morning as he drove to Baton Rouge, he said he made up his mind: he would vote to sustain Edwards’ veto of the gun bill but vote to override the veto of the transgender bill. He told the governor face-to-face before the vote.

Connick said he had received a visit from four pastors about the transgender bill that Monday. On his ride up, Senate President Page Cortez called him to say “vote your district,” Connick said in an interview. He said that call came right after he prayed the rosary, which he said gave him clarity on how he should vote.

Connick didn't speak when the transgender bill came for a vote. After some debate, the chamber approved the veto override with the exact 26 votes needed.

When Connick took the podium to explain why he was voting against the veto override of the gun bill, a hush fell over the chamber, with all eyes turning to him. Connick read a piece of hate mail he received. He made an emotional plea for the Legislature to “come together” amid a divisive veto session that brought intense pressure on members like him, who were on the fence.

Mark Ballard: Hate-filled pressure on legislators doomed veto override session for GOP Angry Louisiana conservatives are looking for reasons why they lost last week’s two-day veto override session that failed to overcome a single…

“I’m not going to vote for this bill and I will not vote for any other bill to override the governor’s veto from here on out,” Connick said. “Thank you.”

That statement would ultimately help end the veto session early. After the transgender bill failed in the House, Republicans realized they didn’t have the votes for any other. Even if the House could muster the votes to override a bill, Connick represented the decisive vote in the Senate.

Tuesday evening, Edwards’ office had mobilized in full force to stop the override in the House. Edwards welcomed four House members to the governor’s mansion for a dinner of catfish: Reps. Joe Marino, No Party-Gretna; Joe Stagni, R-Kenner; Robby Carter, D-Amite; and Roy Daryl Adams.

Marino, Stagni and Carter were already fully on Edwards’ side on the transgender bill; none were considering voting to override. But Adams was a question mark. Edwards wanted to host him for dinner to put a personal touch on his lobbying effort. Edwards’ team left the dinner feeling confident.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Rep. Sam Jenkins, the chair of the House Democrats, had spent weeks preparing an intensely organized fight against the Republican-led veto override effort. He had organized zoom calls and arranged for at least one member to speak on each of the 20 or so bills that were on the agenda. The Democrats agreed beforehand they wouldn’t applaud when the vote went their way.

By Wednesday morning, Jenkins had a tick sheet with each member’s name on it, indicating how each would vote. He told a reporter that morning he wasn’t “seeing any counts where they can get to 70 votes.” Jenkins’ tick sheet was on the money: 68 votes in favor.

The veto session brought an onslaught of horse-trading as both sides targeted a handful of swing votes. While 78 House members had supported the transgender bill when it came for a vote in the regular session, only 69 members voted for the veto session.

House Speaker Clay Schexnayder has the ultimate say over who serves on — and chairs — each committee in the House, a powerful tool in getting lawmakers to vote with him. He also has great influence over the state budgets, where lawmakers can get projects for their district, a point he made to the members on the fence. House Republican leaders also made a pitch to Democrats that if they supported the transgender bill, that was the only bill that would get brought up for a vote.

But Louisiana governors are powerful in their own right: They have the ability to line-item veto any project out of the state budget bills, and have a role in sending projects to the Bond Commission that is crucial to funding them. Edwards made that point clear to lawmakers who were being courted by Republicans.

At one Democratic gathering on the fourth floor, Edwards’ office displayed a powerpoint slide about the veto session with a quote: “You can forget you have a green button,” referring to the button lawmakers press to vote for a veto.

Democrats had also sought to make the session partly about redistricting: The governor and other Democratic leaders urged rank-and-file members to stick together to make sure the party has a say in the new political boundaries that will be drawn next year.

While the Democrats were having their lunch on the fourth floor Wednesday, Travis Johnson was eating with Sens. Katrina Jackson, a Democrat who represents the same area as Johnson, and Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge. Afterward, when Johnson arrived on the floor, he faced a whirlwind of lobbying, with a host of members gathered around him. Schexnayder brought him into the anteroom next to the speaker’s dais before gaveling in to talk to him, trying to shore up his vote. Several Democrats, including Johnson’s longtime friend Rep. Jason Hughes, quickly went in after him.

The House, typically a rambunctious chamber where the 105 members chat and cut up during floor action, was nearly silent when the transgender bill came up for debate. After competing speeches from Rep. Laurie Schlegel, a Metairie Republican who supported the bill, and Rep. Royce Duplessis, a New Orleans Democrat who opposed it, Republican leaders quickly moved to end debate and take a vote.

Upstairs, several Democratic staffers cried when the vote was finalized and they realized they had won. Edwards was in a conference room, doing his monthly call-in radio show, when it happened. A staffer quietly slipped him the news. He immediately asked for a list of who voted with him and who voted against him.

Many Republicans, including onlookers in the House, were stunned with the result of the vote Wednesday. The House GOP delegation — excluding Stagni, who voted to sustain the veto — quickly retreated to the basement for a delegation meeting, where after some debate, members agreed to end the session early, having overridden none of the governor’s vetoes. House leaders didn’t want to keep taking votes and coming up short.

Schexnayder had said before the session he was “comfortable 100%” he would get the 70 votes needed to override the veto of the transgender sports bill, which would have banned transgender girls and women from competing in girls’ and women’s sports.

Schexnayder has since said he believed he had the votes because several members committed their vote to him and went back on their word, though only one of the members in question — Rep. Adams, from Jackson — confirmed that account.

Rep. Chad Brown, a Plaquemine Democrat, had met privately with Schexnayder Wednesday before the vote. He insisted he didn’t commit to either side, but instead said he would consider the speaker’s request. Rep. C. Travis Johnson, a Vidalia Democrat targeted by both sides, declined to comment for this report.

Brown is expected to be removed as chair of the House Insurance Committee because of his role in blocking the veto override, though Schexnayder has not made that move as of Tuesday night. Brown didn’t return calls.

After the House and Senate adjourned the veto session without overriding any of Edwards’ vetoes, the governor held a press conference on the fourth floor. The room was packed with Democratic lawmakers.

Even Rep. Francis Thompson, of Delhi who voted to override Edwards’ veto, came to the press conference, raising the eyebrows of several Democratic lawmakers. Thompson and Adams had been removed from a GroupMe chat used by the Democratic caucus after they voted to hold the veto session; Democratic leaders wanted to keep strategy to themselves. The two have since been added back.

But Thompson still couldn’t avoid punishment from Edwards. The governor this week withdrew his reappointment of Thompson to the Southern Regional Education Board. Thompson had served on the board since 1980.

“Anybody could expect him to be disappointed because I did that,” said Thompson, a Democrat who represents a heavily-Republican district. “I live in the Bible Belt. That issue on transgender is a very important issue to our area up here.”

Thompson was never a question mark on the bill. He said he committed from the beginning to vote to override Edwards on the transgender bill. In an interview, he said he was prepared to vote to override the veto of the gun bill too, even though he had concerns about it, because his district was so in favor of it.