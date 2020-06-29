The Louisiana Legislature has passed a measure that will send $250 checks to up to 200,000 front-line workers in the state, using a small fraction of the state’s federal coronavirus aid to steer money to workers who interacted with the public at a time when state officials were urging most to stay home.
House Bill 70, sponsored by House Democratic Caucus Chair Sam Jenkins, of Shreveport, won unanimous approval in both chambers of the Legislature, gaining steam in the latter part of the special session that must end Tuesday.
The bill now goes to Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards for his signature. The governor has said he supports the bill.
Under the legislation, workers would need to apply for the checks and would qualify if they make less than $50,000 a year and are employed in a list of jobs deemed essential. Those include health workers, emergency, fire and law enforcement personnel, bus drivers, garbage workers grocery store and convenience store workers and others. The workers must have worked at least 200 hours between March 22 through May 14, when the state’s stay-at-home order was in place.
Democrats pushed the bill as a counterpoint to Republicans sending hundreds of millions of dollars to businesses. Jenkins’ bill would cost $50 million of the state’s $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus aid.
The state received $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus aid for use by state and local governments. The state used more than $900 million in those funds to plug holes in the state budget, and Edwards, a Democrat, originally sought to send $811 million to local governments.
Republican lawmakers, however, decided to take $300 million of that and set up a grant program for businesses, after Edwards’ administration said it was unlikely local governments would be able to tap into all $811 million. Now, $300 million is slated for business grants and $565 million is slated for governments.
Jenkins’ bill would take $25 million from the local pot and $25 million from the small business pot and send checks to a long list of people whose jobs put them face-to-face with the public during the pandemic.