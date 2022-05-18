Louisiana students won't be required to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination to attend school next year, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Wednesday, backtracking on a plan that faced steep opposition from GOP lawmakers.
Speaking on his monthly radio show, Edwards said the Louisiana Department of Health recommended the reversal given the pace with which the vaccine has received full approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration.
Under Edwards' rule as originally enacted, students aged 16 and up, beginning in the fall, would have had to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or submit an exemption to attend public schools, colleges and universities.
Younger age groups would have been added as the FDA expanded full licensure. So far, however, full approval has only been extended to those aged 16 and up.
In a statement issued shortly after Edwards' remarks, LDH said it "expected more age groups would have full FDA approval in advance of the 2022-2023 school year."
"The FDA has not yet fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine for those under the age of 16; therefore, at the start of the 2022 school year, students in Louisiana will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19."
