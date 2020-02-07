Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards is taking a dispute over millions of dollars in unclaimed property with Treasurer John Schroder to court, suing the treasurer to force him to turn over the money so it can be spent in the state budget.
The lawsuit, filed Friday morning, ratchets up a monthslong battle between the two officials and moves toward a resolution ahead of the upcoming legislative session where Edwards is seeking to spend the money at issue--an estimated $25 million--to help pay for his campaign promises, like teacher pay raises and investments in early childhood education.
Edwards’ administration in the lawsuit said Schroder was “usurping the authority of the Legislature” by refusing to turn over the unclaimed property funds to be spent in the budget, and asks a judge to force Schroder to hand over the funding. The governor’s office said it was filing the suit early Friday morning in the 19th Judicial District court in Baton Rouge.
For decades, the state treasurer has sent over millions of dollars a year in unclaimed property to the state general fund, where it can be spent by lawmakers and the governor on a wide range of areas. Unclaimed property is money from forgotten bank accounts, retirement accounts and other assets that are eventually taken over by the government.
But Schroder last year refused to turn over the millions of dollars in the fund that lawmakers had appropriated in the budget. He said he would again refuse to turn over the funds in the upcoming budget, which economists estimate is around $25 million, claiming the money does not belong to the state.
Edwards’ administration is set to unveil a budget proposal to state lawmakers Friday morning, where the governor’s office will specify where it wants to spend an additional $103 million that Republican legislative leaders have refused to recognize. The governor’s office has fought with those leaders--House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Senate President Page Cortez--over the state revenue estimate, and the two sides could not reach an agreement at a recent meeting of the Revenue Estimating Conference.
That means the governor’s budget proposal relies on $103 million that is not officially available to spend, and won’t be unless those Republican lawmakers agree to recognize the money. Part of the reason Cortez and Schexnayder refused to adopt the forecast last week is because of the $25 million Schroder is refusing to turn over, with Cortez wondering whether the dispute would be resolved by the time lawmakers must pass a budget.