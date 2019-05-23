The Louisiana House has easily rejected a bid to raise the legal smoking age in the state from 18 to 21 years old, ending an effort opposed by many Republicans and even some anti-smoking groups.
State Rep. Frank Hoffman, R-West Monroe, brought the legislation in an effort to help boost health outcomes in the state and ultimately save money. He said smoking-related health costs amount to $800 million in Louisiana’s Medicaid program.
But his bill ran into stiff resistance in the Louisiana House, despite exemptions for first responders and military members and veterans. The House voted 24-55 against the bill.
“Eighteen-year-olds right now can get married and die for our country, but they cant smoke?” asked state Rep. Lance Harris, R-Alexandria, who owns a chain of convenience stores. “Are Twinkies next? Are you going to raise the age on Twinkies to 21?”
Hoffman, an ex-smoker, argued the bill would reduce deaths and lead to "tremendous" savings in health care spending.
Along with Republicans arguing the move would represent government overreach, some anti-smoking groups opposed the measure for not going far enough to help curb the health effects of smoking.
“Passing something is not always better than passing nothing,” Ashley Hebert, with the American Heart Association, said in a radio interview Thursday. “We would rather have a comprehensive policy to start with.”
“This is a tobacco industry bill,” Hebert added.
Hebert said the group opposes the exemptions in the bill--which include phasing in the law to exempt people who currently are between 18 and 21 years old. She also said it doesn’t have an effective enforcement mechanism.
More than a dozen other states have passed similar legislation, and the Texas Legislature in recent days approved a similar bill, which awaits the state’s governor’s signature.
Raising the legal smoking age to 21 has also gained attention in Washington, D.C., where Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell introduced legislation this week to do so alongside Virginia Democrat Tim Kaine.
Late last month, Politico reported anti-tobacco advocates feared McConnell and the tobacco industry might use the proposal to block other measures to reduce youth smoking. The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids told the outlet the bills throughout the country to raise the age were "Trojan horses," efforts to prevent more strict legislation from passing.
State Rep. John Stefanski, R-Lake Charles, successfully amended Hoffman's bill Thursday to allow cigarette sellers to charge more for their products. That rankled Democratic state Rep. Katrina Jackson, of Monroe, who tried to strip that change and remove the exemption for the military and first responders before giving up on both efforts.
Juul, the e-cigarette giant that has come under fire for being used by youths, announced in March it would run ads in support of laws raising the tobacco use age to 21 in Louisiana and a host of other states.
In a committee hearing on Hoffman's bill last month, owners of vaping supply stores and a convenience store representative argued the bill would send teenagers to look for other ways to get the products.