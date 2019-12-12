For the second time in as many years, conservatives in the Louisiana Legislature Thursday refused to certify how much money is available to spend for the upcoming fiscal year.

In addition to making Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards' task of drafting a proposed spending plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1, the move more immediately sidelines funding for ferries in New Orleans, a coastal restoration and storm project in Plaquemines Parish, as well as a payment for the land-based casino in New Orleans.

The three projects were on the agenda today for the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget to approve. But those projects can’t be funded because the Revenue Estimating Conference didn’t officially recognize the money that would have been used to pay for the work.

Mark Ballard: The talk of a recession is clouding Louisiana's optimistic views Three weeks after winning a tight reelection, Gov. John Bel Edwards was in a playful mood as LSU prepared Thursday to head for Atlanta to cont…

Metairie Republican Rep. Cameron Henry, sitting in as one of the four REC members, said: “These projects are important but not as important as the overall budget process.” He said last year’s initial refusal to go along with revenue projections didn’t cause that much of problem with drafting and endorsing this year’s budget.

The REC was created as a good government measure to allow professional economists to project how much money is available – rather than politicians. All four members of the REC must agree to the estimate for the amount to become official. Last year, House Speaker Taylor Barras initially refused to endorse the economists projections saying that those estimates could lead to the state government over-promising in its budget proposal.

In upcoming state budget, Gov. John Bel Edwards promises colleges, universities more money After nearly a decade of cuts and standstill budgets, Gov. John Bel Edwards Wednesday promised board members overseeing the state’s largest co…

“They want to continue to create confusion and conflict with this governor,” Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne said after Henry refused to allow the official certification to go forward.

The ferries running between Algiers Point and Canal Street were taken out of service because the boats have mechanical and maintenance problems. Newer boats aren’t ready yet. Interim service was ready to begin immediately once the funds were recognized in the state’s “ferry fund.” But the money wasn’t certified by the REC and Secretary of Department of Transportation & Development Shawn Wilson had no authorization to pay for the contracts, which were valued at about $200,000.

Wilson was castigated by New Orleans Democratic Rep. Gary Carter, who represents Algiers, during the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

“We need to be able to fund, on a temporary basis, these boats,” Carter told Wilson during the hearing that Henry chaired. “We have to figure this out fast.”

After the hearing Wilson said a deal was worked out with the City of New Orleans spotting the money to the Regional Transit Authority to begin the interim service soon. When, if, the REC officially recognizes the money, the DOTD’s “ferry fund” would reimburse the city.

Carter, several times, said he didn’t want to speak to a reporter about the issue.

Check back with The Advocate for further details.