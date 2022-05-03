When he heard the news, state Rep. Larry Bagley said Tuesday he already was weighing whether to proceed with his bill that would forbid doctors from terminating pregnancies if any heartbeat was heard from the fetus.

Obviously, if the U.S. Supreme Court invalidated the 1973 Roe v Wade decision, thereby allowing individual states to determine how to manage abortions, there would be no need for his fetal heartbeat bill and the time of the House Health & Welfare Committee, which already has more than a dozen anti-abortion bills on its agenda, could be spent on other legislation.

Like many, if not most Louisiana legislators in a state that has some of the nation’s most restrictive anti-abortion laws, Bagley suspected the high court would officially overturn Roe in two or three months. What Bagley said he didn’t expect was the Politico report Monday night that leaked a draft of an opinion written by U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito that proposed to do just that.

Bagley said he’d likely continue to schedule abortion bills, even those that soon could be moot, if that’s what the sponsors want. As for his House Bill 800, “I probably won’t bring the heartbeat bill because I expect Roe v Wade to be overturned,” said Bagley, R-Stonewall.

Leaked opinion draft Justice Alito's initial draft opinion in Dobbs. Source: Politico

Louisiana is one of 26 states that would ban abortions if, as Alito wrote, Roe is overruled. The three abortion clinics — in Baton Rouge, New Orleans and Shreveport — would close. Louisiana women seeking to surgically end their pregnancies would have to drive about 630 miles to Illinois or North Carolina to legally have an abortion procedure.

There were 7,448 abortions in Louisiana in 2020, according to preliminary figures by the Louisiana Department of Health.

“This is not a drill,” state Rep Jason Hughes, D-New Orleans, said at a Tuesday evening protest against the possible ban on the State Capitol steps. “This is a state of emergency.”

The lawmakers on the steps said overturning Roe wouldn’t ban abortions, only legal ones. They warned of “dangerous” consequences if women aren’t allowed to access the procedure legally.

All but one or two of the bills before the Legislature tighten restrictions on access to abortions. The release of the Alito draft may result in some unintended consequences. “You know, some legislators may wait and see if their bills are even necessary,” said state Sen. Regina Barrow. A Baton Rouge Democrat, Barrow has been involved with the issue since the early 1990s, starting as an aide for Sharon Broome back when the Baton Rouge mayor was a leader of the Legislature’s anti-abortion movement.

Many of the measures awaiting a vote by the full House would be made irrelevant should Roe be overturned. They include House Bill 146 that would require a court authorization for an abortion a person under continuing tutorship, such as a handicapped person. House Bill 989 would require the reporting of details when minors undergo abortions.

At issue is a Mississippi law that bans virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization is considered by many a vehicle to overturn Roe v Wade, the 1973 decision and its judicial progeny that allows abortions based on the viability of the fetus to survive after birth. The nine high court justices heard arguments in November in the case that both sides say is the most important challenge to the landmark Roe decision in nearly a half century. Roe affirmed that a pregnant woman’s right to an abortion was protected by the equal protection and privacy clauses articulated in the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Advocates for abortion accessibility argue that low-income women already have trouble accessing essential health services, particularly during pregnancy. “Black women were nearly two and a half times more likely to die from childbirth than were white women,” according to a brief filed with the Supreme Court by the National Birth Equity Collaborative. African American women accounted for 65% of abortions performed in Louisiana in 2020, according to state health statistics.

“Until we know the Supreme Court’s final decision, we’re going continue” pushing anti-abortion bills, said Benjamin Clapper, whose Louisiana Right to Life group is responsible for some of the more sweeping restrictions.

The most important bill this session, at least for Clapper and his allies, is Senate Bill 342, which the state Senate sent to the House on a 29-3 vote Monday evening. Louisiana already would forbid abortions, if Roe is overruled, in its civil code. SB342 would enact the same language in the state’s criminal code. Unless clarified in both codes, someone could challenge the abortion ban by arguing the language in the two codes could be seen as conflicting.

“That’s the most important bill as it relates to the Supreme Court decision,” Clapper said Tuesday.

Also pending before Bagley’s Health and Welfare Committee is Senate Bill 388, which would provide criminal penalties to companies that mail abortion-inducing drugs without a prescription. Louisiana law already forbids use of the drugs without a prescription and a physician’s oversight. Obviously, if abortions are banned in Louisiana, so would be prescriptions for the pills. This measure would put vendors on notice that they are liable for criminal sanctions if they send the pills to women in Louisiana.

The pills now are used by most women wanting to terminate their pregnancies because of all the restrictions on having the surgical procedures in Louisiana, said New Orleans Democratic Rep. Mandie Landry, one of the few legislators who support a woman’s right to have an abortion. SB388 doesn’t punish the women who order the pill.

Few of the 100 or so legal hurdles to abortions in state law directly punish the women. But there are a lot scenarios the medical community and law enforcement would need to get straight if abortions are banned in the state, she said.

“There’s going to be a lot of confusion,” Landry predicted.

Advocate staff writer Sam Karlin contributed to this report.