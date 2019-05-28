The key details of a teacher pay raise remain unresolved Tuesday with nine days left in the session, sparking questions on whether a controversial end to the debate could spark a walkout or other job action by teachers.

Teacher leaders and even some lawmakers say that, if the teacher pay raises are for one year only, the action is sure to anger already restive public school teachers.

"If it doesn't happen the way it needs to will teachers even come back to school?" asked Shane Riddle, legislative and political director of the Louisiana Association of Educators and one of the state's two teacher unions.

"That is the question, will they start?" Riddle said.

The session ends on June 6 at 6 p.m., and the issue could spark an uprising against House leaders as soon as Wednesday.

The chief dispute, and one of the largest left in the session, is whether teacher pay raises should be permanent or onetime.

Gov. John Bel Edwards, the state Senate and the state Board of Elementary Secondary Education, favor permanent increases of $1,000 for teachers and $500 for support workers.

The House has approved onetime raises of $1,2000 for teachers and $600 for support workers.

But the fact they would not be recurring, and the modest size of any increase, are seen by teacher groups and their allies as a potential major failing of the two-month session.

The House Education Committee is set to hold its final meeting on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

However, the agenda does not include the Senate-passed resolution authorizing the $1,000 pay raises.

Senate Education Committee Chairman Dan "Blade" Morrish, R-Jennings, said Tuesday morning he is at a loss as to why the measure -- Senate Concurrent Resolution 3-- is not set for debate on Wednesday.

Morrish said House Education Committee Chairwoman Nancy Landry, R-Lafayette, told him she wanted to see details of the $30 billion operating budget, which was approved Monday night by the Senate Finance Committee.

That panel added funds for $1,000 salary increases for teachers, $500 boosts for support workers and a $39 million increase in state aid for public schools -- another House-Senate sticking point.

That plan is expected to win Senate approval, then be the subject of House-Senate negotiations to iron out differences in the final days of the session.

Asked how teachers would react to a one-year pay hike Morrish said, "It is not going to be good."

Last year a survey by the Louisiana Federation of Teachers, the state's other teachers union, said 61 percent of those who responded said they would support a teacher walkout if they conclude state and local officials are not doing enough to address education shortcomings.

Teacher pay has been a flashpoint in other states, including walkouts in red states like Oklahoma, Arizona and West Virginia.

In Louisiana, the governor's $1,000 pay raise proposal was seen as palatable because it was touted as the start of three years of increases aimed at reaching the regional average.

State Rep. J. Rogers Pope, R-Denham Springs, said Tuesday the House may try to force the Senate-passed resolution out of Landry's committee, and onto the House floor, if the issue is not debated Wednesday by the House Education Committee.

Pope addressed the House last week and said the issue needs attention.

"We need to have an up or down vote on it," he said.

Pope, like the governor, believes that given the chance the House would endorse the permanent pay raises sought by BESE, Edwards and the Senate.

The lawmaker, who was superintendent of the Livingston Parish School District for 14 years, said he has never been in favor of a job action by teachers.

But he said if teachers land a one-year only pay boost he would not be surprised if some school districts do not start classes on time in the fall.

State Rep. Patricia Smith, D-Baton Rouge, a member of the House Education Committee, also said Tuesday she "wouldn't be surprised" if a one-year pay raise triggered a job action.

The state has about 50,000 public school teachers.

They are paid an average of $50,000 per year.

