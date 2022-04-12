After failing last year to block Gov. John Bel Edwards from adding the COVID-19 vaccine to Louisiana's school immunization schedule, state lawmakers are taking a new approach to stop the rule from taking effect: a legislative resolution.
Under Edwards' rule, students aged 16 and up, beginning in the fall, will have to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19, or submit a written exemption, to attend public schools, colleges and universities. Younger age groups would be added as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration expands full licensure.
However, if House Concurrent Resolution 3 passes both legislative chambers, the rule will be repealed in its entirety. On Tuesday, the resolution advanced out of the House Health & Welfare Committee on a 10-6 vote. It next heads to the House floor.
In December, the same House committee, acting in its oversight role, voted to reject Edwards’ administrative rule, with lawmakers of both parties decrying the proposal as a form of government overreach.
But as is his prerogative under the state's rule-making statutes, the Democratic governor overruled the rejection, allowing the regulation to move forward.
Like all other vaccines on the state immunization schedule, parents and students could easily opt out of the requirement with either a letter from a medical provider or a simple signature in dissent.
Still, the sponsor of the resolution, House Health & Welfare Chairman Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, said parents won't know they have that choice to opt out.
He also called the vaccines "experimental," even though they've undergone rigorous safety testing, and labeled them "shots" and "not vaccines" because — as is the case with all other vaccines — they're not 100% effective at preventing infection.
Tuesday's hearing before the House Health & Welfare Committee featured a slew of bills related to COVID-19 vaccines and included testimony that pit anti-vaccine activists against infectious disease experts.
Among the proposals considered, only one other made it out of committee: House Bill 990, from state Rep. Thomas Pressley, R-Shreveport, which would prohibit state and local governments from issuing or enforcing COVID-19 mandates.
That would bar the sort of mandate that New Orleans issued in August requiring patrons at a range of businesses to show proof of vaccination or a negative test result for entry. It wouldn't preclude businesses from instituting their own vaccine requirements, or interfere with federal vaccine mandates.
Lawmakers voted against advancing House Bill 295, sponsored by state Rep. Troy Romero, R-Jennings, which would have required entities asking for proof of COVID-19 vaccinations to recognize proof of COVID-19 antibodies as an equivalent.
As several infectious disease specialists pointed out, it's unclear how long protection from a COVID-19 infection lasts, and there's no FDA-approved test for COVID antibodies.
"This bill really puts a determination of protection which is not reliable," said Dr. Joseph Bocchini, Jr., with the Louisiana Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Dr. Michael Bolton, a pediatric infectious disease specialist at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, said the proposal was an attempt to "obfuscate the need for a vaccine," adding that the science on COVID-19 antibodies "isn't crystal clear."
Also failing to advance was House Bill 479, sponsored by Abita Springs Republican Rep. Larry Frieman, which would give a person that's sick in the hospital the right to bring in an outside doctor to perform a treatment that the hospital won't.
Frieman was joined by Rene Frederick, a Covington attorney, whose family obtained a court order to require St. Tammany Health System to provide his late cousin with ivermectin after the hospital refused to provide her with the drug.
Lawmakers questioned how far the requests for treatment could go.
"What happens if this person with power of attorney wants their loved one to get an increased dosage of Propofol that the doctors don't agree with?" said state Rep. Dustin Miller, D-Opelousas.
And state Rep. Robbie Carter, D-Amite, asked what would happen if a patient at a Catholic hospital requested an outside doctor come in to administer a chemically-induced abortion.
"Couldn't they use this law to say, I've got a physician willing to come in and give her that abortion-inducing drug and you can't stop me from doing it?" Carter asked.
The proposal would require hospitals to give the outside doctors emergency privileges within 24 hours of a patient request.
Dr. Robert Peltier, chief medical officer at North Oaks Medical Center, said the proposal would bypass the credentialing process that ensures physicians and other medical providers brought on staff are competent.
Lawmakers also rejected House Bill 407 sponsored by state Rep. Beryl Amedée, R-Houma, which would prohibit adding vaccines under emergency use authorization to the school immunization schedule.
Edwards' rule adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the school immunization schedule only applies to age groups that are fully authorized to receive it by the FDA.
"This bill insinuates that vaccines that are under EUA are not safe," said Jennifer Herricks, who has a PhD in microbiology and is the founder of Louisiana Families for Vaccines. "I ask you not to let fear and misinformation have a place in our public health policy."