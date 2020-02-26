Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday called on south Louisiana Judge Jessie LeBlanc to resign after she admitted to using racial slurs while referring to two black officials in her district.

Edwards, a Democrat, was joined by the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, which asked for LeBlanc's resignation and said the group of black lawmakers would be "complicit in such unjust and illegal behavior" if it remained silent on the issue.

LeBlanc, a district judge for the 23rd Judicial District that spans Ascension, Assumption and St. James parishes, initially denied using racist language in text messages when referring to an Assumption Parish deputy and a court employee, both of whom are black. But LeBlanc last weekend admitted to the television station WAFB she used the word "n-----."

"The admitted and repeated use of racial slurs by a judge who has taken an oath to administer justice fairly and impartially is wrong, period. There is never any circumstance or context in which such derogatory and degrading language is okay," Edwards said in a statement. "Sadly, inequities still exist in society and in our judicial system. Judge LeBlanc has compromised her ability to preside as a judge, and she has damaged the judiciary. She should resign. The people of the 23rd Judicial District and our state deserve better.”

The Louisiana and Baton Rouge chapters of the NAACP filed a complaint with the state Supreme Court earlier this week seeking her ouster and have also called for her to resign.

"Too often we have seen justice dispensed in Louisiana based on race or ethnicity," State Sen. Jimmy Harris, chairman of the Louisiana Legislative Black Caucus, said in a statement. "Such behavior will no longer be overlooked or tolerated in our great state."

Gov. Edwards lacks the authority himself to remove LeBlanc, an elected judge, but the Louisiana Supreme Court does hold the power to suspend or remove a judge, typically in conjunction with an investigation and recommendation from the state Judiciary Commission.

Though the Supreme Court appointed a series of temporary judges while LeBlanc was on sick leave after news of the alleged affair broke last month, the high court has maintained her authority as judge. Court officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The Advocate and other media outlets reported last week about the text messages, which were accompanied by an affidavit declaring their authenticity signed by former Assumption Parish Chief Deputy Bruce Prejean, with whom LeBlanc had an affair.

Jill Craft, LeBlanc's lawyer, immediately pushed back Wednesday against Edwards' call for the judge's resignation, saying that she has made her position about remaining in office and her contrition for the text messages clear.

"Her statements were made in a private conversation and in response to a clearly threatening situation," Craft said. "If that is now the litmus test for any public official, then every one of our public officials should be immediately held to the same standard, including private statements about race, gender, age, sexual orientation, disability, sex, religion."

In LeBlanc's interview with WAFB Sunday, she discussed receiving an anonymous package, wrapped like a gift, with copies of Prejean's telephone records and purported calls to the law clerk for another judge in the 23rd Judicial District.

The package arrived at the courthouse in Gonzales around December 2018 at Christmastime and, she said, prompted the series of messages where she used the word "n-----" in reference to the law clerk and the Assumption deputy.

The text messages provided with Prejean's affidavit last week show LeBlanc bringing up a package with detailed phone records purportedly from Prejean's phone and slur-laden speculation from the judge about who may have sent the package.

Craft added Wednesday this new litmus test would mean all public officials should be required to disclose immediately all their private communications. She instead suggested people look at LeBlanc's track record as a judge over her two terms in office.

"There has never even been a hint of bias," Craft said.

She added the governor should focus on his branch of state government.

"Judge LeBlanc is a member of the judicial branch. With all due respect, the Governor is part of the executive branch and his attention should be directed there," Craft said.

Craft called on The Advocate to ask Sheriff Leland Falcon, District Attorney Ricky Babin and Gov. Edwards if they had ever used racial slurs in their own private conversations.

Always a zealous advocate on behalf of her clients, Craft also has been a political supporter of Edwards. She endorsed him last fall during a turbulent moment in his reelection bid, as a Republican group was attacking him for his hiring of Johnny Anderson, a top aide who resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal.

Craft served as the attorney for Juanita Washington, the woman who accused Anderson of harassment, and when Washington began appearing in attack ads against Edwards, Craft backed up the governor and said she supported his reelection bid.

In the WAFB interview, LeBlanc also admitted to a far longer affair with Prejean than he has previously acknowledged to sheriff's deputies — to a period well before she became judge and while she was court administrator and a hearing officer.

LeBlanc said the relationship went from 2008 to 2016; Falcon has said Prejean told him the relationship last from around 2012 to 2016. LeBlanc became judge in 2012.

Prosecutors are seeking to have LeBlanc removed from more than 170 current criminal cases and an undisclosed number of juvenile cases in Assumption over the affair. Before her admission of the affair on television Sunday, LeBlanc had refused to remove herself from the cases and ordered hearings before other judges in the district.

No dates for those hearings have been set as of Wednesday, but Judge Thomas Kliebert Jr. set a hearing March 16 for one defendant in Assumption who was not included the mass filing form prosecutors and sought her removal separately.

LeBlanc told WAFB that Prejean had never testified in her court as a sheriff's deputy and that she never signed a warrant for him.

"I don't believe any of this would warrant any new trials in Assumption Parish," she said.

Babin, the district attorney, has separately started notifying defendants in all three parishes of the judicial district about LeBlanc's text messages with racial slurs.