House Speaker Clay Schexnayder said he is personally paying for the $48,000 in work done by his stepsons to remodel his two state-owned apartments at the historic Pentagon Barracks, after the state Division of Administration refused to pay the bill.
But a document obtained in a public records request shows the Louisiana House of Representatives account paid $9,875 to DAPA Enterprises, the company owned by Schexnayder’s stepsons, Jonathan and Beau Diez.
The document appears to contradict the statement by Schexnayder, made earlier this month. “After completion of the work, I submitted an invoice to the Division of Administration,” he said in an email. “When the Department of Administration failed to pay for the remainder of the work, I paid for it myself.”
Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, did not respond to a request for comment for this news story relayed through his aide, Lionel Rainey.
The two payments by the House, which appear to be split evenly between the two apartments the stepsons worked on, were made on Aug. 12, several months after Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne’s agency refused to pay invoices by DAPA totaling $48,462.06.
The documents come from the House “Check Register Report.”
Jonathan Diez, one of the stepsons, told The Advocate earlier this month he still had not been paid for the work. Schexnayder told the newspaper that he set up a payment plan that pays subcontractors first.
The Division of Administration’s Office of State Buildings began work on Schexnayder’s apartments a week after a February 2021 freeze busted a pipe in the barracks, which are leased to all senators and to the speaker’s allies in the House.
State officials hired contractors to gut the damaged floors, ceilings and other areas and to return the apartments to their pre-flood state. But Schexnayder and his wife changed the plans while the work was underway, requesting a far more comprehensive remodel of the units, including the installation of quartz countertops.
Unhappy with the pace after a month of work, Schexnayder fired the state-hired contractor and asked his stepsons to complete the job.
Schexnayder also replaced the existing appliances with more expensive versions from a Prairieville retailer where his wife works. The speaker has not said who paid for the appliances.
Using taxpayer funds from the House to pay his stepsons doesn’t appear to constitute an ethics violation for Schexnayder. That’s because the Louisiana Board of Ethics has long held that step-children aren’t considered “immediate family,” which are barred from entering into certain business transactions with their relatives’ state agencies.
But the news of his hiring the stepsons received widespread attention in the State Capitol. No one is suggesting it is threatening Schexnayder’s hold on power, however.
The remodel saga has spilled into the current legislative session. Schexnayder is one step from winning final passage of legislation to move the Pentagon Barracks and several other nearby historic buildings from Dardenne’s agency to the lieutenant governor’s office. Schexnayder has said privately that he is planning to run for lieutenant governor next year.
After The Advocate reported on his hiring of his stepsons, Schexnayder cut Dardenne’s budget by $3.3 million and sent that money to the lieutenant governor’s office. Dardenne said he believed that was retaliation for his agency not paying the stepsons for their work.