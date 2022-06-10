During the 85 workdays of the 2022 annual regular session, the Louisiana Legislature passed and sent to the governor about 800 bills on all manner of topics, including banning transgender athletes from participating in girl’s sporting events at school to $300 million towards what likely be a new $3 billion bridge over the Mississippi River bridge to pay increases for teachers, professors, prison guards and others.
For the time in more than a decade, legislators had money to spend thanks to billions of dollars from an unexpectedly strong economy and pandemic recovery grants from the federal government. Each region of the state received some attention – and much largesse – from legislators.
Out of the dozens and dozens of bills aimed at Acadiana, here are the top 25:
- $232 million to extend I-49 South from Lafayette to Westbank Expressway in Westwego
- Trinity Christian Methodist Episcopal Church commended on its 150th anniversary
- $25 million towards $35 million Bayou Vermilion Flood Control construction project in Lafayette Parish
- $13 million for University Avenue Corridor Improvements project in Lafayette
- Lafayette-area nursing homes must submit evacuation plans in event of hurricane
- $9.2 million towards $12.4 million restoration and construction Holy Rosary Institute in Lafayette
- $ 9 million for University of Louisiana at Lafayette to buy 2,000 acres for ecological research
- $7.2 million towards $27.1 million engineering classroom building project at University of Louisiana at Lafayette
- $ 6.8 million for Lafayette Innovation Center, planning and construction
- $6.1 million for Lafayette Parish Government Complex, Parish Courthouse construction project
- Sell state property on Surrey Street in Lafayette to Krewe of Bonaparte
- $6 million towards $18 million renovation of Madison Hall on University of Louisiana at Lafayette project
- $4.7 million towards $11.1 million indoor air quality upgrade at Cajundome and Convention Center
- $3.29 million towards $ 7,930,936 improvements for Lafayette Central Park
- $975,250 towards $1.97 million Improvement at Heymann Park in Lafayette
- $4 million to begin planning Lafayette Loop project
- $3 million for 70-substance abuse treatment facility in Lafayette
- Move Lafayette Economic Development Authority to South Louisiana Community College
- $1.5 million towards $4.9 million La. Hwy. Improvements in Broussard
- $750,000 for Pinhook Road Turn Lane (South College to Bendell Road)
- $1.8 million towards $3.9 million improvements to La. Hwy 89 in Youngsville
- $1.86 million for construction of a New Passenger Facility Terminal at Lafayette Airport
- $ 650,000 towards $3,135,000 Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene and Evidence Storage construction
- $250,000 towards $850,000 construction of Calcutta House for the Hospice of Acadiana Foundation
- $600,000 towards $2 million project to install electronic metering for Lafayette Parish Waterworks
Sources: Actions taken by the Louisiana Legislature during 2022 Regular Session, Act 199, Act 117, and Act 170