A Baton Rouge lawmaker Tuesday filed legislation calling for statewide hearings on police practices in advance of a separate proposal that would require sweeping changes.

The proposed changes include a requirement that police officers undergo psychological analysis, a ban on choke-holds and a mandate that peace officers intervene when their colleagues engage in misconduct.

"We can't just allow law enforcement agencies to have this unfettered power as the police, judge and jury and not make sure we have real substantive police reform," said Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge and sponsor of both proposals.

"Over 90% of our police officers wake up every morning with good intentions and go out there and do a good job for all of us," Fields said.

"It is just a small group of folks that we have to weed out that have bad intentions and put a very bad light on police throughout the country," he said.

A proposal to set up a 15-member task force to study police practices -- Senate Concurrent Resolution 7 -- was filed Tuesday, was assigned to a Senate committee and aims to begin hearings no later than Aug. 15.

The panel would include lawmakers, law enforcement officials and college and university experts and the group would make recommendations to the Legislature.

"It gives us an opportunity to bring stakeholders to the table so no one can say I didn't have a chance to vet this," Fields said. "If ever there was a time to pass good and meaningful reform that time is now."

While the Legislature is in a 30-day special session, the changes in police practices that Fields envisions with his second bill are not part of the call.

He said he will file the measure in a fall special session, if it happens, or push it during the 2021 regular legislative session.

Neither Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, with whom Fields has shared his plan, nor officials of the Baton Rouge Union of Police could be reached for immediate comment.

The proposals are the latest state response to the death of George Floyd, who died last month in Minneapolis after a police officer held him on the ground with his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes.

The incident has sparked protests around the world, including mostly peaceful gatherings in Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

"We can applaud the folks who are peacefully protesting all day long," Fields said.

"But if we do nothing as policymakers to make a change then we have failed and we should fail."

Aside from the task force, Fields said both current and prospective police officers should undergo enhanced background checks, including psychological analysis.

"It will certainly give departments opportunities to have early warnings, this guy here need to be taken off the streets," he said.

The legislation would also include a "duty to intervene" provision to ensure that police step in when colleagues violate the rules.

Three police officers who were at the scene when Floyd died after being held down by a fourth officer have since been fired.

Fields' bill would ban the use of choke-holds by police.

"Many departments already ban that," he said. "We need to make it a state law. You cannot do that. It is not good policing."

Choke-holds are banned among Baton Rouge police under a 2017 plan by the Mayor's Advisory Council on Law Enforcement and Community Service and Protection.

The same plan requires officers to intervene to prevent colleagues from using excessive force.

The Fields proposal would also allow complaints against the police department to be filed online.

"There are folks that witness brutality, see brutality perpetrated on them, and then they say 'Why would I go to the police department, the very folks that perpetrated harm on me, to file a complaint against a police officer'"?

Fields also wants to ban supplemental pay for police departments that have "multiple" cases of misconduct, increase penalties for police who use excessive force and add legislative oversight of the panel that helps train police.

