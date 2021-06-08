A $3.9 billion funding plan for public schools cleared its final hurdle Tuesday when the House approved it 98-0.

The measure, Senate Concurrent Resolution 2, earlier cleared the Senate without controversy.

The legislation authorizes pay raises of $800 per year for public school teachers and $400 for support workers.

The funds to pay for those hikes, and the aid for public schools, is included in Louisiana's $37 billion operating budget, which won final approval earlier.

The pay raises cost about $80 million.

Public school enrollment is down about 15,000 students because of the coronavirus pandemic and multiple hurricanes that struck the state last year.

The scoop on state politics in your inbox Get the Louisiana politics insider details once a week from us. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Around 700,000 students attend public schools.

The legislation stems from a second request by the state Board of Elementary Education.

+2 Louisiana school board sends new funding request with teacher raises of at least $800 Under pressure from the Legislature, the state's top school board Wednesday approved a revised funding request that includes $800 pay raises f…

The first one was informally rejected by the Senate Education Committee, and lawmakers asked BESE to submit a new plan with the $800 and $400 pay raises rather than the initial request for $400 and $200 boosts.

Louisiana school board seeks to double aid requested by governor; includes $400 teacher pay raises Louisiana's top school board Tuesday voted to ask the Legislature for an $80 million hike for public schools, double the amount sought by Gov.…

The resolution is sponsored by Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.