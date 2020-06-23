A bill that would shield public and private school systems from civil lawsuits if students or teachers contract the coronavirus won Louisiana House approval Tuesday.

The vote was 82-17, sending the measure to the state Senate with one week left in the special session.

The protections in House Bill 59 would also apply to colleges and universities.

State Rep. Buddy Mincey Jr., R-Denham Springs and sponsor of the bill, said he concerned that, without such a law, schools in Livingston Parish and elsewhere will opt for distance learning rather than traditional classrooms because of liability worries.

Mincey, a veteran school board member, said the Livingston system includes about 26,000 students and thousands more teachers and other school employees who could claim they contracted the virus at school. "I don't think our school systems can prepare for that," he said.

Critics said the proposal is tilted toward school systems over children.

"My only concern is the people who seem to be left out of your legislation is the students," said Rep. Gary Carter, D-New Orleans. "This is a reduction in student rights."

The proposal was sought by the Louisiana School Boards Association, which represents board members statewide.

The 2020-21 school year begins Aug. 6 for some districts.

The debate took place as state and local education leaders are grappling with how to safely reopen schools amid rising rates of the virus in Louisiana.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' announced Monday that the state will remain in Phase 2 of rules aimed at combating the illness.

Rep. Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, echoed Mincey's view that the bill is crucial in paving the way for students to return to classrooms.

Bacala said Ascension Parish schools Superintendent David Alexander called the legislation "critically necessary" and implied that it would play a major role in launching in-person classes or remote learning.

"That is how serious this issue is," Bacala said. "They do not want to expose themselves to the civil liability."

The bill would only allow civil lawsuits if students or employees could show school districts displayed gross negligence during a public health emergency.

Mincey noted that teachers and others would also enjoy traditional workers' compensation protections if they claim school-related illnesses.

But Rep. Ted James, D-Baton Rouge, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this year, noted that workers' compensation payments are capped. "Have you seen the astronomical bills folks are receiving if they contract COVID?" James asked.

COVID-19 is the illness caused by the virus.

Mincey said it is virtually impossible to say where the virus was contracted. "I don't think anyone can reasonably say just because someone goes to school they got COVID," he said.

Rep. Robby Carter, D-Amite, said last weekend he heard from about 100 teachers urging him to oppose the bill.

"I am in a spot," Carter said in explaining his opposition to the measure.

Rep. Larry Bagley, R-Stonewall, urged House members to support Mincey's bill.

Bagley was a teacher for 43 years.

"We are not worried about getting sick," he said. "We are worried about students learning what they are supposed to learn that day."

"It is just amazing to me that we have to pass laws and I have to be concerned that someone is going to sue me because I did my job."

Other backers of the bill included the Louisiana Association of Public Charter Schools and the Louisiana Board of Regents.