Louisiana has its first death associated with a mysterious vaping illness that has appeared nationwide in recent months, one of 30 cases of the pulmonary illness were reported in the state so far.

Louisiana Department of Health spokesman Bob Johannessen said Monday the state has its first confirmed death and 30 confirmed cases of the vaping illness. Nationwide, at least 42 people have died after contracting the illness.

“One death is one too many,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health, in a statement. “We urge people to recognize the dangers of vaping and to stop vaping until more is known about the specific causes of lung injuries that have been occurring in people who use vaping products.”

The agency said the combination of nicotine and THC, the compound in marijuana that gets users high, accounts for more than half of all illnesses, 55%, in Louisiana, though 21% of people with the illness reported use of nicotine alone.

The agency has declined to provide locations of the illnesses or death, citing privacy concerns. Between August and Nov. 8, 29 cases were reported to Louisiana officials with ages ranging from 17-71.

After the illnesses began being reported nationwide, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommended people should not use vaping products that contain THC, especially from “informal sources.”

As of Nov. 13, 2,172 cases of e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury were reported to the CDC from 49 states, all except Alaska.

Federal officials have identified vitamin E acetate as a “chemical of concern” among people who contracted the vaping illness, according to the U.S. Centers of Disease Control. Vitamin E acetate is used as a thickening agent in THC vapes.