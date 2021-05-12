River pilots and the petrochemical industry have gotten closer to reaching a deal over controversial legislation to overhaul the pilots’ regulations, as the state House narrowly advanced the bill Wednesday.
The pilots who navigate massive ships up and down the Mississippi River have been fighting with industry groups over House Bill 650 by Rep. Thomas Pressly, R-Shreveport, which as originally drafted would have given industry groups control over their oversight boards as part of sweeping changes to the rules governing the pilots.
After several rounds of negotiations and closed-door meetings in recent days, Pressly amended his bill heavily Wednesday to meet some of the demands of the pilots. The new bill would give Crescent and NOBRA pilots the majority of members on their respective oversight boards, with one member on each board coming from a port on the river. Instead of having to report each year the river pilots who are related to other pilots or political figures, the groups would only have to report that information for applicants to become pilots.
The state House voted 53-47 Wednesday to the revised version of the legislation, the exact number of votes needed to pass the measure.
The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association and other industry groups, along with lawmakers, have spent recent days negotiating with the Crescent and NOBRA pilot groups – the two most affected by the bill. The Crescent pilots handle ships between Pilottown and New Orleans, and NOBRA handles ships between New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
The pilots and industry haven’t reached an agreement yet, but Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office is working to try to broker a deal. Matthew Block, Edwards’ chief lawyer, said they’re “not there yet” but that the two sides are “working in good faith.”
“Everybody is working to get a resolution,” he said.
Stephen Hathorn, president of the NOBRA pilots, also said before the vote the two sides were close on a deal but were still hashing out language.
Several Black lawmakers complained that the amended bill didn’t include strong enough language to bring more Black pilots on board to the overwhelmingly White, male pilot groups. The pilots themselves decide who to admit into the groups, and many of the pilots currently working are related to other pilots.
Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, complained that the concerns she brought up earlier about a lack of African American pilots hasn’t been addressed in the amendments after she was courted to vote for the bill. Pilot groups have conceded they have struggled to hire Black people.
“We asked for there to be stronger language around the discrimination of pilots who come into the program,” Newell said. “We’re the people who vote on this floor. Not the pilots.”
"We’ve been having these conversations about diversity for months about this," added Rep. Ted James, a Baton Rouge Democrat who chairs the Black Caucus.
Pressly said he would work to address their concerns in future changes to the bill, which heads to the Senate for consideration.
The bill came after Crescent pilots asked for a six-figure pay raise last summer to bring them in line with NOBRA pilots, putting them at an average of $697,000 a year. NOBRA pilots made $500,000 to $700,000 in 2020, according to regulatory filings, while Crescent pilots made an average of $526,958 in 2019. The rising pay of the pilots – their salaries are paid by companies along the river who use their services – has drawn the ire of industry, which took the fight to the Legislature this year for the first time in years.
The legislation initially sparked an acrimonious debate between pilots and industry groups. Pilots claimed the legislation was “dangerous” and would threaten safety on the river by putting people without the proper expertise in charge of pilotage. They slammed the bill as a takeover attempt by Big Oil, filed in response to Crescent’s ask for more money.
The Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association, which has been deeply involved in the bill, argued the legislation would address nepotism in the pilot’s ranks and the outsized pay, among other things.
Edwards, a Democrat who has taken in thousands campaign contributions from pilot groups – like many politicians in the state – said recently he would review the bill when it gets to his desk if it passes through the Senate, noting the heavy amendments. He also said he thinks the current regulatory system for pilots is “sufficient.”