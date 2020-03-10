The task force created by Gov. John Bel Edwards to respond to the new coronavirus is meeting Tuesday afternoon to continue crafting the state’s response to the spread of the virus here, following the discovery of the first case in Louisiana.
The COVID-19 Task Force was formed earlier this month as the state ramped up preparations for the expected spread of the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, to Louisiana. On Monday, Edwards announced Louisiana discovered its first case here, a Jefferson Parish resident being treated at the Veterans Affairs hospital in downtown New Orleans.
The task force, which convened at 1 p.m. Tuesday, is running through a variety of scenarios for the spread of COVID-19, said Christina Stephens, a spokeswoman for the governor. The group is also in the process of putting together a set of recommendations on state employee travel as the virus spreads across the U.S.
“It is really sort of a working group that ultimately will be making some policy recommendations,” Stephens said. “We will see recommendations around state employee travel and how to handle employees who traveled to a particular region.”
The task force is composed of a wide range of government officials, including the Health Department, Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Division of Administration, Department of Education, Louisiana National Guard, Department of Children and Family Services, Attorney General Jeff Landry’s office, the U.S. Coast Guard, Louisiana State Police and others as deemed appropriate.
The governor and his Unified Command Group, which responds to disaster situations, will receive guidance from the task force.
The first step taken by the task force was to recommend state agencies review and update their Continuity of Operations Plans that ensure government agencies stay up and running during a disaster or emergency.