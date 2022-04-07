After some tense exchanges, a Senate committee Thursday approved a bill that would redraw the boundaries of the Central school district after a legislative leader said a planned development would lead to overcrowding in one of Louisiana's top-rated school systems.

Critics, including a member of Louisiana's top school board, said the move would harm Black families who make up the bulk of the land under scrutiny on the west bank of the Comite River.

The measure, Senate Bill 189, is sponsored by Sen. Bodi White, R-Central and chairman of the powerful Senate Finance Committee.

It won approval in the Senate Education Committee, with the lone "no" vote cast by Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.

The legislation may face a review in White's committee before a vote in the full Senate.

The subdivision in question that would be removed from the district boundaries covers 53 acres in a two-square-mile area.

Developer Nick FaKouri, who testified, said he was "blindsided" by White's bill but is willing to take a number of steps to guard against overcrowding in Central schools and flooding.

But White, who sponsored the 2006 legislation that carved the district out of the East Baton Rouge Parish school system, said in a pointed exchange with FaKouri that his assurances carried little weight.

"All I can say is I'm sorry, it is nothing personal," White told the developer.

"There is a top school system and we are going to put more kids with less money and you say you will do this and that," he added.

"But it is not going to educate the kids, it is not going to keep the classrooms from being overcrowded."

White said the Central school district has grown from about 3,000 students initially to around 5,000 today.

"Every year we have to think about adding on and having space," White said of classrooms.

Plans call for the Belle Arbor subdivision to have 183 homes just south of Hooper Road near its intersection with Foster Road.

The roughly 250 children who live in the area now could stay in Central schools.

Up to 400 more children expected to live in the new subdivision would be assigned to the East Baton Rouge school district, which is lower rated than schools in Central.

FaKouri said homes would start at $250,000 each.

He said he would be willing to consider an "impact fee" on homeowners to help fund schools.

FaKouri also said he has taken steps to guard against flooding.

"We will handle the moderate to heavy rains," he told the committee.

"We can't handle the 2016," he said, a reference to the three days of historic rainfall that doused Central and other areas.

White downplayed the flood assurances.

"I have seen water on that property at least 10 times over my head, at least 10 times," he said. "I have lived there all my life."

White also said up to seven homes could be placed on each acre while FaKouri said he plans half that.

Belinda Davis, a member of the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education who has long been involved in East Baton Rouge school issues, said neighborhoods where Black residents make up a majority of the homes are valued at 23% less than those dominated by White residents.

"Sen. White's decision to cut these minority neighborhoods out of the Central school system unfairly cuts their home values," said Davis, a professor of public policy at LSU.

Davis also said the area in question was only added to the original boundaries of the Central school district to offset criticism that the school system would be 90% White and to guard against civil rights lawsuits.

Melissa Flournoy, chair of Louisiana Progress, said there was a "discriminatory undercurrent in this conversation."

"I am concerned that this sends the wrong message, to developers, to families that want to move into school systems that are perceived as having high quality," Flournoy said.

White said his bill is aimed at keeping Central school size manageable.

"The reason you do that is if you have fewer students in a classroom, especially elementary, you are more apt to be successful," he said.

Voting "yes" on the bills were Sens. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe; Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles; Robert Mills, R-Minden; Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton; Kirk Talbot, R-River Ridge and Bodi White, R-Central.

Voting "no" was Sen. Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge.