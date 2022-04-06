Two words — “He’s out” — dropped like a bomb on the victim of a pedophile and led legislators Wednesday to advance legislation that would require 60-day notice to victims before sex offenders are let out of prison.
A trusted Sacred Heart Elementary School teacher and coach in Norco, Brian Matherne was accused of 400 sex crimes over a 20-year period. He was arrested in 1999 and pleaded guilty the next year to molesting 17 boys, ages 11 to 17.
He was supposed to serve every day of a sentence that was purposely set at one day shy of 30 years. The sentence was specifically structured to ensure that Matherne would not get credit for good time or be paroled early. Then 29th Judicial District Court Judge Robert Chaisson, of Hahnville, sentenced Matherne to 29 years 11 months and 29 days — one day shy of 30 years, which would have made the offender eligible for parole after 20 years in prison.
But a mix-up caused the Department of Public Safety and Corrections to release Matherne on Feb. 1 — seven years early.
In the late ’90s, Chad Becnel came forward about Matherne's abuse, reporting that Matherne had molested him from the ages of 11-18, along with numerous other boys, at a hunting camp off the Bonnet Carre Spillway.
“I died 35 years ago. Brian Matherne robbed me of my childhood, sent me into spirals as a young adult,” Becnel said Wednesday before a House committee, mentioning drug issues, a suicide attempt and depression.
Discovery of his abuser's early release suddenly brought back decades of pain and struggle.
“You can only imagine the shock I had when I got a FaceTime call from my sister saying only two words: ‘He’s out,’ ” Becnel recounted, choking up over the memory. “I felt his violation come over me again 22 years after feeling peace.”
He wondered if he’d see his attacker at a gas station or while shopping for groceries. Had he been warned, Becnel said, he would have been better prepared.
It was Becnel's and other victims’ ire that brought attention to Matherne’s release, Republican state Rep. Gregory Miller said.
Becnel grew up across the street from Miller back when Norco was a Mayberry with oil refineries. Kids rode their bikes to sno-ball stands, ballfields, the community swimming pool and school.
“It was a great town. Safe as could be. And in 1999, we realized how safe a town can be when a trusted teacher from the town was exposed for have been molesting boys at the grammar school for almost 23 years,” Miller said.
Nearly all inmates can take advantage of "good time credit" that decreases the amount of time to be served. Over the 22 years Matherne served, the specific restrictions on the application of good time levied in 2000 was forgotten.
After learning from the victims that Matherne had been released Feb. 1 from the Rayburn Correctional Center in Washington Parish, District Attorney Joel Chaisson, the judge’s brother and a former state Senate president, on March 3 sent Matherne back to prison.
House Bill 508 would require the Board of Pardons or the Committee on Parole to notify the victim of a sex crime, or the victim’s family, the appropriate law enforcement agency and prosecutor no later than 60 days prior to the inmate’s release.
Nobody opposed HB508 either in testimony or on the House Committee on the Administration of Criminal Justice. The legislation now goes to the full House and, if approved, will move to the state Senate.
Miller said his measure fits in with a wider change on victim notifications for all manner of crimes. House Bill 265 is sponsored by state Rep. Debbie Villio, R-Kenner.